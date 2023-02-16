The Chadron State men’s basketball team will try duplicate last weekend’s highly successful weekend this Friday and Saturday when it visits two Denver-area team while playing on the road for the final time during the regular season.

The Eagles will visit Metro State on Friday night and play at Colorado Mines the next night. The women’s games starting at 5 o’clock will tip off both double-headers.

After winning eight consecutive games for the first time since the second half of the 2011-12 season and winning 16 games for the only time since 1999-2000, the CSC men have clinched a spot in the RMAC playoffs with their 13-5 conference record.

They are still fifth in the RMAC standings. Westminster’s 9-9 record puts the Griffins in sixth. The standings are led by Black Hills State at 16-1, followed by Fort Lewis at 15-2, Colorado Mesa at 15-3 and Colorado Mines at 14-4.

By winning at Metro and upsetting Mines this weekend, the Eagles could conceivably land a home court berth for the RMAC playoffs that will begin Tuesday, Feb. 28. But Coach Shane Paben whose amazing job of recruiting and coaching this year’s team has undoubtedly stirred lots of questions like “How did that happen?” among the other RMAC coaches, said he and his players are continuing to taking everything one game and one weekend at a time.

After this weekend’s trip, the Eagles will wrap up their regular-season schedule by hosting South Dakota Mines on Wednesday, Feb.22 and Black Hills State the next night.

The Metro State men are one of five teams with 7-11 RMAC records, and by winning their final four games, or maybe even three, would undoubtedly make the playoffs. They are 10-14 overall with just one senior and four juniors on the roster.

The Roadrunners trailed Chadron State 32-24 at halftime when the teams met in the Chicoine Center on New Year’s Eve this season, but the Eagles staved off a late rally and squeezed out a 67-64 victory despite shooting just 36% from the field.

Metro split its games at home last weekend, blasting Westminster 84-59 behind its senior, 6-foot-6 Tyrei Randall, who tallied 31 points. Colorado Mesa defeated the Roadrunners 71-64 the next night, when no one scored more than 14 points for Metro.

Randall is the Runners’ top scorer for the season with a 15.3 average. Caleb McGill, a 6-8 sophomore, is next with a 13.5 average.

Colorado Mines has a senior-laden team. After falling off some last winter, when the Orediggers finished 16-11 overall and 14-8 in the RMAC, they have dropped just four conference games this winter, but a couple of them have been by rather wide margins.

Black Hills State has defeated the Miners twice—85-77 in overtime in Golden and 85-66 in Spearfish—while Fort Lewis won 93-87 in Golden in late January and Mesa prevailed 87-66 last Saturday night on the Orediggers’ home court. The Mesa Mavericks were 31-56 from the field against Mines, including 14-23 from 3-point range and had two players combine to go seven-of-seven from downtown.

Four seniors, all between 6-4 and 6-8, are Coach Pryor Orser’s top scorers. Adam Thistlewood is averaging 15.3 points and seven rebounds, Brendan Sullivan is scoring at 13.1 points per game, followed by Ben Boone at 11.8 and Sam Beskind at 10.0.

One of the Chadron State women’s big wins this season was a 77-70 triumph when the Metro State teams visited on Dec. 31. The Lady Eagles were 30 of 62 from the field and Shay Powers scored 26 points, Samiyah Worrell 19 and Kyra Tanabe 12.

The Lady Roadrunners are 12-12 overall and 10-8 in the RMAC, good for sixth in the standings. Their top gun is 5-8 sophomore Kendra Parra, who is among the conference’s top scorers with an 18.7-point average. Freshman Mikylah Espinoza led Metro with 24 points in the 2022 calendar finale vs. CSC.

The Colorado Mines women are 19-4 for the season and at 15-3 share the top rung in the RMAC with Regis. Two seniors, 5-9 Ashley Steffeck and 6-foot Megan Van de Graff, with averages of nearly 14 and 13 points, respectively, are the scoring pacesetters.