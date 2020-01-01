Eagles hoping for better fate in New Year

Hoping for better fate during the New Year, the Chadron State College basketball teams will hit the road again this weekend. The Eagles will visit Adams State in Alamosa, Colo., on Friday night and venture over Wolf Creek Pass to Durango to play Fort Lewis on Saturday night. Both double-headers will begin at 5:30.

Both CSC teams struggled during the 2019 portion of the season while playing mostly on the road. The women are 3-11 and the men 2-9 overall. Both are 1-4 in RMAC contests.

The bus rides will continue for the Eagles through January. After the trip to southwestern Colorado this weekend, the Eagles will be at home Jan. 10 and 11 to meet the two RMAC teams from Utah, but will be on the road again for four games the following two weekends.

That means the CSC teams will have played four conference games at home and nine on the road through December and January 24. Things will turn around beginning on Jan. 31. Seven of the final nine games will be in the Chicoine Center.