The Chadron State College basketball teams will be striving to get things back in order this weekend when they wrap up their home schedules against their long-time South Dakota rivals.
South Dakota Mines will visit on Friday night and Black Hills State will come calling Saturday night. The double-headers will start at 5:30 both nights. The three seniors on the women’s team and the five on the men’s teams will be honored prior to Saturday night’s games.
The last two weekends have not gone well for either Chadron State team. The slippage began for both when they played at Black Hills State and South Dakota Mines on Feb. 1 and 2.
Those teams defeated the CSC women 72-56 and 60-45, respectively, while the Black Hills men toppled the CSC men 82-62 and Mines prevailed 80-59.
Both Eagles’ quintets also came up short on the scoreboard while visiting Colorado School of Mines and Colorado-Colorado Springs last weekend.
Last weekend while playing on the road, the South Dakota Mines women defeated New Mexico Highlands 60-46 but lost to Colorado State-Pueblo 58-50 despite 27 points by the only senior, Taylor Molstad. The Lady Rockers are now 8-13 overall and 6-7 in the RMAC.
The South Dakota Mines men also split, falling to Highlands 95-82, but beating Pueblo 80-66. Redshirt freshman Mitchell Sueker, who poured in 32 points against the Eagles two weeks ago, is now the team’s top scorer with a 14.1 average.
Coached by CSC graduate Eric Glenn, the Hardrockers are 11-14 for the season and 8-9 in the conference.
The Black Hills women lost at Pueblo 73-63 but overwhelmed Highlands 85-52 last weekend. Known for their tough defense, the Lady Jackets have been hard on the Eagles in recent years, winning 12 of the last 13 games, including the contest two weeks ago. Morgan Ham paces the Spearfish team with a 14.4 average.
The Black Hills women are 13-8 overall and 9-8 and tied for eighth in the RMAC standings.
The Yellow Jackets men have suddenly been hard to beat. After losing their first five games in January, they have won six in a row after stopping Pueblo 89-64 and edging Highland 66-65 on a 3-pointer by Makalib McInnis with eight seconds remaining last weekend.
Their winning skein has moved the Black Hills men into third place in the RMAC at 12-5. They are 13-8 overall.
The Jackets’ leader is often 6-7 Fraser Malcolm, who is averaging a team-high 17 points, but Dez Stoudamire fired in 27 points against the Eagles the last time they met. The Black Hills men also have been a nemesis for the Eagles in recent years, winning 10 of the last 13 games.
Both CSC teams may be short-handed this weekend because of injuries. Both Jessica Harvey, who had scored in double figures 12 straight games, and Jessica Lovitt, who recently had a 20-point game, saw almost no action at Colorado-Colorado Springs on Saturday night.
Two of the Eagles most apt to sink a 3-pointer, Jordan Mills and Brady Delimont, missed the men’s Colorado trip and probably won’t play again this weekend.
In addition, center Adoum Mbang, one of the most efficient Eagles with nearly a 10-point average a few weeks ago, has scored only four points in the last four games while slowed by a sprained ankle.