Eagles hoping to host Colorado Springs

After both Chadron State basketball teams cancelled the trip to play at Colorado State-Pueblo and Adams State last weekend because of the Eagles’ COVID issues, hopes are high that the test results will be better this week, and they’ll be able to host Colorado-Colorado Springs in the Chicoine Center for a RMAC double-hitter Saturday night.
“At the start of the week, we’re always hopeful that we’ll be able to play,” CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith said Monday. “But we have to find out how the testing that we are required to do each week turns out. We are certainly hoping the athletes from both our teams and theirs can play this Saturday night.”
The CSC men, who are 4-4 and have just five more games on schedule, including the home date with Colorado Springs, are in danger of not qualifying for the RMAC playoffs, which requires those advancing to play at least 11 games.
Colorado Mesa, which is 13-1 after edging the Eagles in a double-overtime in December, and South Dakota Mines, which nipped the Eagles by a point in one overtime session, at 7-7, have played the most games. Westminister, which is 6-7, has played 13, but no other team has played more than 11.
Colorado Mines leads the standings with a 9-0 record.
Colorado Springs is 5-6, and played twice last weekend, shading Western Colorado 99-97 in overtime and losing 83-64 to Fort Lewis.
The Cougars’ leading scorer and rebounder is Alijah Comithier, a 6-5 sophomore who is averaging 20.3 points and 5.2 rebounds.
The Colorado Springs women are 3-8. One of their wins was a 73-68 decision over the Eagles at home on Dec. 18. They also slipped past Fort Lewis 85-83 in double OT last Friday night.
The Lady Cougars’ scoring leader is Abby Feickert at 13.2 per game.
At 0-8, the CSC women aren’t in the playoff picture, but they have made vast improvement since the season opened and are hoping to reach the win column in several of their final contests.
The CSC men, who defeated long-time rival Black Hills State 71-58 on Jan. 26 in their last outing, have some interesting statistics. Both they and the opponents have grabbed 255 rebounds and turned the ball over 123 times. The Eagles hold a 546 to 531 scoring advantage and have hit 71 3-pointers, compared to 43 for the foes. However, the opponents own a 96-77 free throw margin.