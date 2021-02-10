Eagles hoping to host Colorado Springs

After both Chadron State basketball teams cancelled the trip to play at Colorado State-Pueblo and Adams State last weekend because of the Eagles’ COVID issues, hopes are high that the test results will be better this week, and they’ll be able to host Colorado-Colorado Springs in the Chicoine Center for a RMAC double-hitter Saturday night.

“At the start of the week, we’re always hopeful that we’ll be able to play,” CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith said Monday. “But we have to find out how the testing that we are required to do each week turns out. We are certainly hoping the athletes from both our teams and theirs can play this Saturday night.”

The CSC men, who are 4-4 and have just five more games on schedule, including the home date with Colorado Springs, are in danger of not qualifying for the RMAC playoffs, which requires those advancing to play at least 11 games.

Colorado Mesa, which is 13-1 after edging the Eagles in a double-overtime in December, and South Dakota Mines, which nipped the Eagles by a point in one overtime session, at 7-7, have played the most games. Westminister, which is 6-7, has played 13, but no other team has played more than 11.

Colorado Mines leads the standings with a 9-0 record.