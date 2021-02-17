Eagles hoping to host Hardrockers Saturday night

After not being able to play its last four scheduled games because of COVID-19 issues, the Chadron State College men’s basketball team was supposed to have played at Black Hills State on Tuesday night and is then slated to host South Dakota Mines on Saturday night in the Chicoine Center.

The latter is the Eagles’ final scheduled home game. After that, Coach Shane Paben’s team is due to visit Metro State and Colorado Christian in Denver on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26 and 27 to wrap up the regular season.

The Eagles played a superb game on Jan. 26 while defeating Black Hills State 71-59 at home to even their record at 4-4, but had to skip a home date with Metro State on Jan. 30, call off a trip to Colorado State-Pueblo and Adams State the following weekend and also forego playing Colorado-Colorado Springs at home last Saturday night, Feb. 13, because too many Eagles were still unable to play.

However, the quarantines expired and the team was to take on the Yellow Jackets Tuesday night.