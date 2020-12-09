Eagles hoping to open season this weekend at home

The long-awaited start of the Chadron State College basketball season could happen this weekend.

Eagles’ Athletic Director Joel Smith said Monday after conferring with his colleagues at Westminster University in Salt Lake City and Colorado Mesa at Grand Junction it seems likely that all the teams will be able to play, “If there’s no outbreak of the COVID among the players,” he added.

The Westminster Griffins are to visit the Chicoine Center on Friday night and the Mesa Mavericks will follow on Saturday night after playing at Black Hills State the previous night.

Both double-headers will tip off at 5:30. No fans will be permitted to attend the games, but they will be available for viewing on CSC Live via the college’s website.

Chadron State was slated to launch its seasons last weekend by visiting Fort Lewis College at Durango, Colo., and Western Colorado at Gunnison, but the Eagles did not make the trip because of COVID issues, either active cases or quarantines. While few specifics have been made public, Smith indicted the problems seem to have pretty well run their course.