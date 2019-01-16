This will be a busy weekend for athletics at Chadron State College. There are basketball double-headers Friday and Saturday nights in the Chicoine Center, along with the Chadron High Wrestling Tournament in the Nelson Physical Activities Center Friday and Saturday, wrapped around an Eagles’ mat dual with Western Colorado State on Friday evening.
But that’s not all. The Don Holst Invitational Track and Field Meet will take place in the PAC on Sunday.
Five teams will be the Eagles’ guests. The action will begin at 10 a.m. with field events. The track action will start at 11. CSC Coach Riley Northrup said the meet will probably conclude around 5 o’clock
Participating along with the Eagles are Black Hills State, South Dakota Mines, Colorado Mines, Metro State and Montana State-Billings.
Collegiate meets had been held annually in the PAC since shortly after the facility opened in 1988 until the last two years. Northrup, a 2010 CSC graduate who was an excellent high jumper for the Eagles, said he surprised him that no home meets were schedule when he became the head coach in the summer of 2017.
“We have a great facility and need to host at least one meet a year,” Northrup said. “I began working on that soon after I got here. Things feel in place (for this meet) last summer.”
Sunday’s meet will be the first of the New Year for the teams. Most of them, including the Eagles, competed once in early December ahead of first semester finals and the holidays.
The Eagles entered the Colorado Mines Alumni Classic and had some excellent results.
Competing against athletes from 10 schools, sophomore Isaac Grimes won the 60-meter dash and both the long and triple jump, setting school records of 26-1 and 49-3 ¾ in the latter events.
In addition, junior Ashton Hallsted had a career-best mark of 64-8 ½ while winning the hammer throw and classmates Christina Fick and Justin Leman won the 400-meter dashes.
Numerous other outstanding athletes also will be competing Sunday. Besides Grimes, four Colorado Mines men were among the 10 named to the preseason All-RMAC Team by the coaches in late November. They include 17-foot pole vaulters Connor McLean and Jake Pinkston
McLean placed second at the NCAA II National Indoor Meet last March by going 17-2 ¾ and Pinkston won the outdoor championship by clearing 17-3 ¾.
Another Orediggers’ standout is Triston Sisneros. He won the 60-meter hurdles and was second in the long jump at the RMAC Indoor Meet last season and was first in the 110 highs, second in the 400 intermediates and third in the long jump behind only the Eagles’ Grimes and Javan Lanier outdoors.
Colorado Mines is loaded with distance runners, good enough to win the Southwest Regional Championships and finish second at the national meet, but Northrup said most of them are not scheduled to compete Sunday.
South Dakota Mines’ roster includes Jack Barth, the 2018 RMAC indoor shot put champion and the weight throw runner-up.
The Black Hills State Yellow Jackets features a pair of outstanding high jumpers. Allen McDonnell won last year’s indoor championship by clearing 6-8 and Tristen Hepp was the runner-up outdoors at 6-8 ¾. Hepp’s brother, Taylor, is a stellar middle distance runner.
