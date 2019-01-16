The Chadron State College wrestling team is hosting two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference duals this week. The Eagles will clash with Colorado Mesa at the Rushville Middle School on Thursday night and take on Western Colorado State in the Nelson Physical Activity Center at CSC on Friday night.
Both matches are on the schedule to begin at 6 o’clock, but they’ll probably begin a bit later, CSC Coach Brett Hunter said. That’s because the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs will be dualing the Bennett County Bulldogs beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday in Rushville and the opening rounds of the Chadron High Invitational Tournament in the PAC may continue past 6 on Friday.
The high school tourney will continue through Saturday afternoon (see additional story).
Hunter is pleased to be taking the Eagles to his hometown of Rushville. He was a state champion wrestler for the Longhorns in 2002 and 2004 and won national championships for the Eagles in 2007 and 2009. He’s been CSC’s head coach since 2012.
The Eagles have a 3-4 dual record, including a 2-3 mark in the conference with wins over San Francisco State and New Mexico Highlands and losses to Colorado Mines, Adams State and Colorado State-Pueblo.
Colorado Mesa is 4-5 for the season and 0-2 in the RMAC after losing to Western State and San Francisco State.
The Western Mountaineers are 8-3 in dual action and 2-1 in the conference. Besides beating Mesa, they have topped San Francisco State, but lost to Colorado Mines.
Western’s star is 174-pounder Brandon Supernaw, who is No. 1 at that weight in the current NCAA II rankings after placing third at that weight at the national tournament last season.
Hunter said another standout for the Mountaineers is Konnor Schmidt, who finished sixth at 197 pounds at nationals last year. He is competing at 184 this season, but is not ranked at that weight so far.
The Mountaineers are 19th in the Division II team rankings
Mesa has two wrestlers ranked among the top 10 nationally. They are Eduardo Penha, 10th at 141 pounds, and Payton Tawater, sixth at 157.
Chadron State visited the RMAC’s top-ranked team, No. 7 Colorado State-Pueblo, on Thursday, Jan. 10.
The Eagles won just one match. It saw senior heavyweight Rulon Taylor decision Shane Coombs 5-1. The final team score was 31-3 but many of the match scores indicate that things were much closer than that.
Two Eagles, Brandon Kile at 133 pounds and Johnny Porter at 174, were edged in overtime and four more, Joe Ritzen at 141, Chase Clasen at 149, Jake Otuafi at 157 and Tate Allison at 165, lost by only two points apiece. Heber Shepherd at 184 was shaded by three points
The dual results:
125--Josiah Seaton, CSU-P, won by forfeit; 133--D’Andre Brumfield. CSU-P, dec. Brandon Kile 43 in OT; 141--Paul Garcia, CSU-P, dec. Joe Ritzen 3-1; 149--Jasiah Williams, CSU-P, dec. Chase Clasen, 5-3; 157--Isaiah Diggs, CSU-P, dec. Jake Otuafi, 4-2.
165--Zane Zeman, CSU-P, dec. Tate Allison, 6-4; 174--Jair Flores, CSU-P, dec. John Porter, 5-3 in OT; 184--Maxwell Martell, CSU-P, dec. Heber Shepherd, 5-2; 197--Haszell West, CSU-P, major dec. Wade French, 11-2; Hwt--Rulon Taylor, CSC, dec. Shane Combs, 5-1.