Eagles hosting Wolves, Grizzlies

Both Chadron State College basketball teams will launch their February schedules at home this weekend by hosting Colorado State-Pueblo on Friday night and Adams State on Saturday night.

Both CSC quintets are slated to play eight games this month, five at home and three on the road. However, the men’s game at Regis on Jan. 1 and both games at Fort Lewis slated Jan. 14 were postponed. Athletic Director Joel Smith said finding makeup dates is difficult.

The CSC women are 6-12 for the season and 5-8 in the RMAC while the men are 8-12 and 4-8. Both will need to win a majority of their games rank among the top eight in the conference at the end of the season.

The women are currently tied for ninth and the men are in the 12th among the 15 teams, but played extra well last Friday night while surprising Metro State 78-76 in Denver .

The Pueblo women are 16-5 for the season and 12-3 in the conference, good for third place. They handed Colorado Mines its first RMAC loss 70-59 last weekend. Alisha Davis, a 6-foot-1 junior, is the ThunderWolves leader at 15.7 points and 8.0 rebounds a game. Another Davis, JaNaiya, who is 5-7, is next in both with averages of 10.0 and 6.3.

The Pueblo men have 8-12 and 5-9 records, and have lost their last four games. Colorado Mines beat them 81-61 and Regis prevailed 96-80 last weekend. The Wolves’ leading scorer is 6-foot freshman Liam Ramiro, who is averaging 16.6 points a game. Meekness Payne, a 6-6 junior, is next at 12.7 a game.

The Adams State women are 9-10 overall and 7-7 in the RMAC, good for seventh in the standings. No one is scoring in double digits for the Lady Grizzlies, but veteran guards Kayla Harris and Stephanie Ruiz are averaging 9.1 and 8.7 per game.

The Grizzlies’ men also are 9-10 for the season and are 5-8 in conference action, putting them ninth in the standings. They have six players averaging at least 9.5 points, all of them 6-4 or taller and three of them at least 6-7.

The scoring leader so far is 6-4 sophomore Rylan O’Brien at 14.3 a game. He’s shooting 39.2% from 3-point range. Next is 6-8 Jordan Notch, who is averaging 14.0 points and making 69.2% of his shots from the field.

