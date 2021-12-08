Eagles hosting wrestling quadrangular Saturday

Some top-flight NCAA Division II wrestling is scheduled on Saturday when three teams will visit Chadron State for round-robin action in the Chicoine Center.

The Eagles will dual Nebraska-Kearney at 9 a.m., Augustana from Sioux Falls, S.D., at 10:30 and San Francisco State at noon. Both Kearney and Augustana also will wrestle the Gators from the West Coast, but the Antelopes and the Vikings will not tangle because they have a dual scheduled for later in the season.

Kearney has another powerhouse team. The Lopers are ranked No. 1 by Intermat, an online wrestling website, and No. 3 by the Coaches Association. Six team members are ranked among the top 10 in their weight classes, led by Sam Turner, who is first and second at 149 pounds, and Matt Malcom, who is second on both lists.

Malcom is a four-time All-American and was a national champion in 2019.

Augustana is 20th among the Intermat rankings and 15th according to the coaches’ poll. Five Vikings are nationally ranked among the top 16 at their weights. They include heavyweight Steve Hajas, who is fourth on both lists.

CSC Coach Brett Hunter said his grapplers will be challenged on Saturday, but noted they’ve already dueled the Nebraska Cornhuskers and met up with several members of No.3 NCAA Division I Arizona State and No. 20 University of Wyoming at the Cowboy Open at UW two weeks ago.

“Our guys keep working hard and don’t back down just because their opponent is somebody special,” Hunter noted. “We’ve upset several ranked wrestlers this season, and that’s always special for the whole team.”

