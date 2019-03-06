Ever since Chadron State’s first track and field meet this season, sophomore Isaac Grimes has led NCAA Division II in the long jump.
All six of his jumps at the Colorado School of Mines Classic in early December were at least 24 feet, 11 inches, surpassing the automatic qualification standards for the National Indoor Championships. The latter meet, to be hosted by Pittsburg State in southeastern Kansas, begins on Friday and the long jump is due to start at 2 pm (CST), even before the National Anthem is played.
Grimes’ winning jump at this season’s opening meet measured 26 feet, 1 inch, is still the longest in Division II and ranks as the sixth best in all collegiate competition for the 2019 season.
It also is the fourth longest indoor mark in DII history.
So far this winter, Grimes has won his pet event each time he’s competed. Besides the Colorado Mines Classic, he went 25-11 ½ at the Don Holst Open Meet the Eagles hosted in mid-January, 24-2 ½ at the University of Colorado Open, 25-7 ¾ at the South Dakota State Classic to break both the meet and facility records and hit 25-0 at the RMAC Indoor Championships two weeks ago, despite taking just two jumps and also skipping the finals.
Of course, every national meet has many talented athletes.
Entering the championships, Grimes’ primary contenders include Ryan Brown of Lincoln University in Missouri and Carey McLeod of Emporia State of Kansas. They have gone 25-2 and 25-1 ¼, respectively, this winter. Fourth on the list is Lawrence Russell Jr. of Barton College in North Carolina.
Russell has hit 25 feet even this season and placed fifth at last year’s indoor finals by going 24-11 ¼, two and a quarter inches farther than Grimes jumped while finishing sixth.
Grimes also earned All-American honors at last year’s DII Outdoor Championships by leaping 24-6 ½, good for fifth place.
Another serious contender on Friday figures to be Bjoern Klehn, a sophomore at Christian Brothers University in Memphis. He was the runner-up at last year’s Indoor Nationals, going 25-3 ¼. His best this season of 24-11 ¾ is sixth on the pre-meet list.
Chadron State Coach Riley Northrup thinks his prize protégé will be hard to beat if he’s healthy.
Admittedly, Grimes has a fragile left hamstring. He pulled it again slightly while running the preliminaries of the 60 meters at the RMAC Indoor Championships two weeks ago and did not compete again during the meet except to walk the 60 meter finals to earn one point for the Eagles.
During the past week, Grimes has been receiving treatments and is much improved, Northrup said Monday.
“I think he’ll be ready to roll by Friday,” the coach said. “He worked out some on Sunday and jumped 23-3 while taking a short approach. We’ve been careful all season so he wouldn’t have a serious injury that might keep him from competing at this (the national) meet. This is the big one. If he can go full speed, I doubt that anyone will beat him. He’s got talent.”
Grimes also was qualified for the National Championships in both the 60 dash and the triple jump. He scratched from the 60 because those preliminaries are to take place while the long jump may still be taking place. However, if all goes well, Grimes will triple jump Saturday afternoon.
So far in his collegiate career, the triple jump has been something of a sidelight for Grimes, even though he won both it and the long jump at last year’s RMAC Outdoor Championships.
At this season’s opening meet, he went 49-3 ¾ to break the school record he had set a year ago. The only other time he’s triple jumped this season was at the Holst Open, when he hit 48-4.
His top mark ranks 11th nationally going to Pittsburg. The leader is Lincoln’s Brown, who has gone 52-2. Martin Etsey of Findlay of Ohio is next at 51-4 ½.
Northrup thinks Grimes is capable to eclipsing 50 feet in the triple jump, even though he seldom practices or competes in the event because it is hard on legs. Both Grimes and his coach are hoping that the kid from California will eventually overcome the hamstring issue so he can be turned loose in both jumps and also the sprints.
When that happens, the world will likely see some amazing marks go into the record books.
Even though Grimes has been cautiously held in check to keep him from being sidelined for an extended time, he’s already drawn much attention. This past week he was voted both the RMAC and the South Central Region Men’s Field Athlete of the season.
Four other Eagles also received RMAC First-Team honors for their performances at the conference championships. They are Ashton Hallsted, winner of the women’s weight throw; Michelle Carbajal, who was fifth in the women’s triple jump; and freshmen Brock Voth and Joss Linse, who finished first and second, respectively, in the men’s triple jump.
Javan Lanier, who was fourth in the men’s 60 meters, was accorded Second-Team honors.