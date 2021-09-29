Eagles lead stats, but Mesa wins 24-17

The Chadron State College football team had more first downs, more yards and more time of possession, but was outscored 24-17 by host Colorado Mesa on Saturday in Grand Junction, dropping the Eagles’ record to 1-3 on the season and 1-2 in the RMAC, while Mesa improved to 3-0 and 2-0.

"We were in the game at the end," said CSC Head Football Coach Jay Long. "We just have to find a way to get in the end zone. We were moving the ball up and down the field, but we weren't finishing our drives. We gave up two (Mesa) drives that we'd like to have back, but our defense played well. We've just got to find that end zone.”

The Eagles out-yarded the Mavericks 402 to 327, posted 25 first downs compared to 18, had the ball 7 ½ more minutes, converted on nine of 17 third downs as opposed to three of 12 for Mesa and punted just twice, but after four games they are averaging only 20.5 points.

The first half was particularly disappointing. The Eagles opened the scoring on their first possession with a 39-yard field goal by Gunnar Jones, but trailed 10-3 at intermission.

Chadron State also moved 61 yards in 16 plays during its second possession, but Jones’s 36-yard field goal attempt went wide.