Eagles made ‘big strides,’ but coach not satisfied

The Chadron State College men’s basketball team achieved a major milepost during the 2020-21 season when it qualified for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. Chadron State fans are hoping that’s the first of many major accomplishments the Eagles will have under the aggressive leadership of the team’s new coach, Shane Paben.

“I didn’t come here to be average or mediocre,” Paben said several times during the season. Fans had to be impressed by the caliber of the talent he landed while launching a major rebuilding project to make the Eagles competitive.

Admittedly the season had both ups and downs, but brighter days are likely if the key players on this year’s team remain in the program and Paben can add “a few more horses,” using his terminology.

The Eagles played just 13 games, about half the normal schedule. Eight contests were cancelled because of COVID issues. The team finished with a 5-8 record. That was one more win than CSC posted the previous year when a full schedule was played. Two of the setbacks occurred in overtime, one of them to Colorado Mesa, which emerged as the RMAC playoff winner.