Eagles’ men finish strong to beat Regis 74-59

The Chadron State College men’s basketball team couldn’t keep pace with No. 4 ranked Colorado Mines on Sunday night, falling to the Orediggers 79-63, but defeated another Denver-area rival, Regis, 74-59 on Monday night to even its record at 2-2 for season.
The Eagles’ new coach, Shane Paben, said he was disappointed that the Eagles failed to convert on about a half dozen layups they got open to attempt against Mines, but he was pleased that his team finished strong against Regis.
The Eagles led by just 55-50 with five minutes left against the Rangers, but tallied nine of the next 10 points to take control, then made 10 consecutive free throws in the last two minutes to clinch the verdict.
Junior post player Jacob Jefferson led the Eagles with 20 points and 13 rebounds for the first double-double of his career.
Kayden Sund, who had scored just five points in CSC’s first three games, also was a major contributor while tallying 17 points by making all three of his field goal attempts, including a 3-pointer, and going 10 of 10 at the free throw line.
It was just the second time the 6-6 Sund, who is in his third year with the Eagles, has scored in double figures.
Transfer guards Teddy Parham with 15 points and Marcus Jefferson with 14 also reached double digits for the Eagles, who were without regulars Brady Delimont and KJ Harris because of injuries they suffered in the Mines’ game.
Besides going 24 of 28 from the free throw line, the Eagles were 21 of 41 from the field, including eight of 20 from 3-point range.
Regis shot just 32.7 percent (17-52) from the field and was only four of 27 from long range. Their leading scorer was Will Cranston-Lown, a sophomore from Australia, with 22 points, 20 of them in the second half. Senior Troy Brady, a transfer from South Dakota Mines, added 17 points, 15 of them in the first half.
Regis went more than seven minutes in the middle of the first half without making a field goal, but trailed by just 28-23 at halftime.
Colorado Mines’ victory was led by Brendan Sullivan, a 6-6 junior, who canned eight of 12 field goal attempts, including four of five treys, and all five of his free throws for 25 points. Kobi Betts, a 6-3 senior, checked in with 21 points and handed out five assists.
Chadron State put four players in double figures, led by Parham with 18 points. Marcus Jefferson contributed 13 and both Jacob Jefferson and Psalm Madaukor 11.
The Orediggers, who barely edged Black Hills State 85-83 Monday night in Spearfish, shot exactly 50 percent from the field against CSC, going 27 of 54 overall and eight of 16 from behind the arc.
The Eagles were 23 of 51 from the field for 45 percent. With Parham making all four of his 3-point shots, the hosts were eight of 18 from long range, but were outscored 17-9 from the free throw line.
Mines led 37-26 at halftime.
The Eagles will visit Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Saturday night. CSC edged the Griffins 66-60 at home on Dec. 11. Westminster is 3-2 for the season, but has not played since Dec. 18 after its game against Colorado Springs was cancelled this past weekend.
Colorado Mines 79, Chadron State 63
Colo. Mines--Brendan Sullivan 25, Kobi Betts 21, Michael Glen 8, Ben Boone 8, Paul O’Leary 5, Trent Dykema 4, Titus Reed 4, Austin Means 2, Kai Barr 2. Totals: 27-54 (8-16) 17-21 79 points, 34 rebounds, 13 turnovers.
Chadron State--Teddy Parham 18, Marcus Jefferson 13, Jacob Jefferson 11, Psalm Maduakor 11, Brady Delimont 3, Kayden Sund 2, Lovre Badzim 2, KJ Harris 2, Davin Baderus 1. Totals: 23-51 (8-18) 9-14, 63 points, 26 rebounds, 18 turnovers.
Colorado Mines 37 42 ---79
Chadron State 26 37 ---63
3-pointers: CSC--Parham 4, M. Jefferson, J. Jefferson, Delimont, Maduakor, all 1. Mines--Sullivan 4, Boone 2, Betts 1, Reed 1.
Chadron State 74, Regis 59
Regis--Will Cranston-Lown 22, Troy Brady 17, Brian Dawson 8, Aaron Brokol 4, Michael Bens 3, Alex Cartwright 2, Kevin Ebiriekwe 2, Nik Alanasova 1. Totals: 16-52 (4-27) 21-30 59 points, 25 rebounds, 12 turnovers.
Chadron State--Jacob Jefferson 20, Kayden Sund 17, Teddy Parham 15, Marcus Jefferson 14, Psalm Maduakor 6, Devin Buderus 2. Totals: 21-41 (8-20) 24-28 74 points, 37 rebounds, 20 turnovers.
Regis 23 36 ----59
Chadron State 28 46 ----74
3-pointers: Regis--Brady 2, Dawson 1, Cranston-Lown 1. CSC--M. Jefferson 2, Parham 3, Maduakor 2, J. Jefferson 1, Sund 1,