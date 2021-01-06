Eagles’ men finish strong to beat Regis 74-59

The Chadron State College men’s basketball team couldn’t keep pace with No. 4 ranked Colorado Mines on Sunday night, falling to the Orediggers 79-63, but defeated another Denver-area rival, Regis, 74-59 on Monday night to even its record at 2-2 for season.

The Eagles’ new coach, Shane Paben, said he was disappointed that the Eagles failed to convert on about a half dozen layups they got open to attempt against Mines, but he was pleased that his team finished strong against Regis.

The Eagles led by just 55-50 with five minutes left against the Rangers, but tallied nine of the next 10 points to take control, then made 10 consecutive free throws in the last two minutes to clinch the verdict.

Junior post player Jacob Jefferson led the Eagles with 20 points and 13 rebounds for the first double-double of his career.

Kayden Sund, who had scored just five points in CSC’s first three games, also was a major contributor while tallying 17 points by making all three of his field goal attempts, including a 3-pointer, and going 10 of 10 at the free throw line.

It was just the second time the 6-6 Sund, who is in his third year with the Eagles, has scored in double figures.