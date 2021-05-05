Eagles’ men win both relays at RMAC Meet

No matter, both marks are automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Division II National Championships at Allendale, Mich., May 21-23.

While the Eagles had several other marks at the conference meet that are among the best in school history, it’s doubtful any of them will qualify for nationals, CSC Coach Riley Northrup said. However, he believes by entering “last chance meets” during the next two weeks, his team will add more national qualifiers.

“We’ll go to several meets while trying to improve our times a few ticks,” Northrup said. “We’ll look for meets where the tracks are good, there’s going to be strong competition and the weather forecast is favorable.”

Northrup said the last chance participants may include CSC triple jumpers. He called the competition in that event on Sunday “crazy.” Both Derrick Nwagwu, who placed sixth and Brock Voth, who was eighth, had career-best marks of 49-6 ½ and 48-9.

“At some of the conference meets, Brock’s jump would win it,” Northrup said.

CSC’s Dez Smith went 46-8 while winning the triple jump at the RMAC Outdoor Meet in 2017. All four of the top RMAC triple jump finishers this year went at least 50 feet. Voth was the RMAC indoor triple jump winner in 2019 at 47-7 ¾.