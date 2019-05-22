Chadron State College Athletic Director Joel R. Smith announced last week the selection of Jennifer Stadler as the Eagles’ new head volleyball coach.
A native of Berthoud, Colo., Stadler is coming to Chadron State after serving the past eight seasons as the head coach at Sheridan College in Wyoming.
She led the Generals to junior college’s Region IX North title match in 2017, the highest achievement in the program’s annals since 2006. In addition, her teams reached the region’s semifinals on three more occasions and had three consecutive 20-win seasons from 2013 to 2015.
Stadler replaces Riann Mullis, who was the Chadron State coach the past three seasons. Mullis resigned in April to become the athletic director at Neosho County Community College at Chunte, Kan., where she had been a standout volleyball player and earned an associate degree.
"I'm excited to join the Chadron State Eagles," said Stadler. "During my visit to campus I felt great energy and got a vision for the direction of the program and department. It felt like a great fit. My family and I are extremely grateful to President (Randy) Rhine and Athletic Director Joel Smith for this opportunity. Chadron seems like a special place and I am honored to be named the head coach and to be part of the Chadron State athletic department."
Many of Stadler's volleyball student-athletes not only succeeded on the court but off it as well. In eight seasons she coached 14 All-Region, 18 All-Conference, 13 All-Tournament players, one National Player of the Week and three Liberos of the Year in Region IX North.
In addition, 21 of her players received scholarships at four-year schools. In the academic arena, she has graduated 37 players, and her student-athletes earned 20 Academic All-Region, 13 Academic All-America and one Sheridan College Student of the Year honor.
Besides coaching volleyball, Stadler had several other duties at Sheridan. They included fitness center director, adjunct professor and assistant athletic director, which she assumed four years ago. Her assignments included guiding head coaches with rules compliance, assisting with fundraising efforts and admitting international student-athletes.
After graduating from high school, Stadler played volleyball two seasons at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, where she was a conference MVP as well as All-Conference, All-Region and All-Tournament both seasons at setter. She then started two years at Black Hills State University in Spearfish. As a senior in 2007, she led the Yellow Jackets in digs per game and passing percentage.
She remained at Black Hills State as an assistant volleyball coach in 2008, when the Jackets won the Dakota Athletic Conference title. She also was the team’s interim head coach in 2010, when school joined the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and began its transition into NCAA Division II.
The 2010 team had a 13-20 record, That, combined with her eight-year tenure at Sheridan, give her a 143-162 record as a head coach.
The new coach and her husband, Josh, have three sons--Landon 14; Easton, 6; and Kanyon, 2.
Josh played football at Black Hills State when CSC Head Football Coach Jay Long was an assistant coach for the Yellow Jackets. He is in the Spearfish High School Hall of Fame and was the BHSU Rookie of the Year in 2004.