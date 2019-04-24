The Chadron State College softball team has struggled this spring, but could still reach the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference playoffs it if can win at least three of the four games it will play this weekend while hosting Black Hills State and at least three of the four teams above the Eagles in the standings take their lumps.
Six of the eight playoff spots have been locked up by, in order, Colorado Mesa (31-4), Colorado Christian (26-6), Dixie State (27-9), Colorado Mines (23-10), Metro State (19-13) and Colorado-Colorado Springs (19-16).
Things get sticky the rest of the way. Regis is seventh (12-19), followed by Adams State (12-21) , Colorado State-Pueblo (11-23), Fort Lewis (11-25), Chadron State (10-25) and Black Hills State and New Mexico Highlands (both 7-22).
The Eagles have one thing in their favor: All the other teams still in contention will meet opponents with winning records in their final regular-season games.
The twin-bills against the Yellow Jackets will start at noon on Friday and at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The Eagles nearly caught up with Fort Lewis in the standings this past weekend by winning twice over the Skyhawks in a three-team pod in Pueblo. However, the host Thunderwolves moved ahead of CSC by taking both contests with the Eagles.
Chadron State knocked off Fort Lewis 8-5 in the first game Friday. Both teams had eight hits, but the Skyhawks committed three errors that allowed CSC to score four unearned runs. The Eagles played errorless ball.
Freshman standout Haleigh Hoefs led CSC with three hits while junior Bailey Rominger had two. Both drove in two runs. First baseman Angelique Elemen hit a pair of home runs to lead the Fort Lewis attack.
CSC senior Dallas Magnusson pitched the first four inning to get the win. Junior Peyton Propp gave up no hits in the final three frames to pick up a save.
Hoefs had another outstanding game at the plate against Pueblo, socking both a homer and a double while driving in three runs. But a solo homer by the Wolves’ Michaela Burpee in the bottom of the seventh gave her team a 5-4 victory. The shot was Burpee’s third hit of the game.
Chadron committed just one error, but it was costly, allowing two unearned runs. Propp went the distance in the circle for the Eagles.
The Eagles also defeated Fort Lewis but lost again to Pueblo on Saturday.
The hosts won the first game 8-0 as the Thunderwolves’ Taylor Strupp allowed just one hit, a fourth inning single by Kayla Michel, and did not walk anyone. Pueblo’s Jordan Shead and Sabrina Felix led their team’s 14-hit attack with three hits apiece. Felix drove in three runs.
The Eagles downed Fort Lewis 4-1 by scoring three times in the top of the seventh. A single by Lauren Renck drove in the tie-breaking run and Gabby Russell’s single, followed by an error by the right fielder, brought in two insurance runs.
CSC finished with six hits, all singles by six separate players. The Skyhawks had eight hits. Propp threw all seven innings to gain the victory.