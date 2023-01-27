Eagles often place high at big meet

Chadron State College track and field athletes won six firsts and five seconds, as well as numerous other top five places, at the South Dakota State Division II Invitational Meet on Friday.

Teams from more than a dozen schools from the Dakotas, Iowa and Minnesota competed along with the Eagles, who were the lone Nebraska participant. At least 25 athletes entered nearly all of the events and there were 40 or more in the short sprints.

“We had a very solid day overall,” said CSC Coach Seth Mischke. “We’re definitely looking forward to our home meet (the Don Holst Open) on Saturday.”

Chadron State’s exceptional male and female throwers were double winners at Brookings. Daniel Reynolds of Granby, Colo., won the shot put at 51 feet, 1 inch and also was first in the the weight throw with mark of 63-10 ½. Kyla Sawvell of Wall, S.D., was the women’s shot put winner at 47-7 and the weight throw champion at 60-3 ¼.

Sawvell’s shot put mark was a personal best and moved her up on the provisional national qualifying list.

Some of the best competition for Reynolds and Sawvell was from teammates. The Eagles’ Parker Gonser of Windsor, Colo., was third in the men’s shot put and sophomore Christopher Jennings of O’Neill was fourth in the weight throw with his career-best of 55-4 ¾. In addition, CSC’s Courtney Smith was the women’s weight throw runner-up behind only Sawvell.

Eagles’ other event winners were Osvaldo Cano of Oshkosh with a career-best of 22.13 seconds in the 200 meters, and Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., who cleared 5-5 in the high jump.

Cano also had a career-best indoor time of 49.19 seconds while finishing fourth in the 400 meters.

Second-place finishers for the Lady Eagles besides Smith in the women’s weight throw were Carlie Collier of Dunning, Neb., in the 200 meters (25.57), Destiny Pelton of Fort Morgan, Colo., in the high jump (5-1) and freshman Megan Baloun of Rapid City in the long jump (16-1).

Collier also was fifth in the 400 with a career-best 58.80 seconds. Another freshman, Madison Clause of Billings, Mont., was third in the pole vault at 11-1 ¾.

Creighton Trembly of Longmont, Colo., was the runner-up in the men’s 60-meter hurdles in 8.15 seconds, another provisional qualifying mark. In addition, the Eagles’ Alec Penfield of Lusk, Wyo., James Bruner of Scottsbluff and Hector Ortega of Northglenn, Colo., placed third through fifth in the high jump.

The Eagles will host their annual Don Holst Open Meet this Saturday.

CSC’s top eight placings at the SDSU Meet follow:

Men’s Events

200—1, Osvaldo Cano, 22.13.

400—4, Osvaldo Cano, 49.19.

60 hurdles—2, Creighton Trembly, 8.15.

Shot put—1, Daniel Reynolds, 51-1; 3, Parker Gonser, 49-8 ¼; 8, Reid Spady, 44-2 ¾.

35-pound weight throw—1, Daniel Reynolds, 63-10 ½; 4, Christopher Jennings, 55-4 ¾; 6, Parker Gonser, 52-4 ¾.

High jump—3, Alec Penfield, 6-2 ¾; 4, James Bruner, 6-2 ¾; 5, Hector Ortega, 6- ¾.

Women’s Events

60—8, Shantae Morgan, 8.20.

200—2, Carlie Collier, 25.57.

400—5, Carlie Collier, 58.70; 8, Caydince Groth, 1:00.68.

Mile—5, Josie Diffendaffer, 5:31.53.

Shot put—1, Kyla Sawvell, 47-7; 8, Morgan Ekwall, 36-2 ¼.

20-pound weight throw—1, Kyla Sawvell, 60-3 ¼; 2, Courtney Smith, 52-10 ¼; 7, Madyson Schliep, 46-3 ½.

Long jump—2, Megan Baloun, 16-1.

Triple jump—6, Emily Mason, 31-3 ¾.

High jump—1, Jourdaine Cerenil, 5-5; 2, Destiny Pelton, 5-1; 7, Megan Baloun, 4-11.

Pole vault—3, Madison Clause, 11-1 ¾.