Probably about what was anticipated, the Chadron State College football team placed third in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference coaches’ poll last Wednesday during a meeting in Denver.
Colorado State-Pueblo received 10 first place votes to lead the poll for 100 points. Colorado School of Mines got the other first place vote and a total of 88 points while being tabbed for second. The Eagles were third with 73 points, one more than Colorado Mesa.
The other teams, in order in the poll, were Dixie State, South Dakota Mines, New Mexico Highlands, Adams State, Black Hills State, Western Colorado and Fort Lewis.
Last season, both Pueblo and Colorado Mines finished 9-1 in the conference to tie for first place. Chadron State and Dixie State each were 7-3 to share third. Mesa was fifth with a 6-4 mark.
Traditionally, preseason polls are similar to the previous year’s standings.
With the players due to report on August 8, Chadron State head coach Jay Long isn’t conceding that the Eagles can’t contend for the conference championship. He told the opposing coaches and others attending the meeting in Denver that he’s excited to have 19 seniors returning from a year ago. He said that means the Eagles will have strong leadership because they know what is expected of them.
A majority of the seniors were among the 55 players who remained in Chadron this summer to lift weights and run under the direction of E.J. Kreis, the team’s strength and conditioning coach.
At the end of spring drills, Long also had good things to say about the progress that many younger players made while battling to move up the depth chart.
“We’re on the right track and we’ll have 25 more practice next fall to get better,” Long said in April.
Lots of energy is also expected to evolve from the Eagles three new coordinators who took over last spring. They are Craig “Jersey” Jersild on defense, Logan Masters on offense and Clint Sasse, who is assuming Jersild’s former duties with the special teams.
You have free articles remaining.
The Eagles have some obvious strengths and some areas where there’s a work in progress.
Offensively, Long believes the Eagles can match any team in the conference at the skill positions.
Junior Dalton Holst is one of just two starting quarterbacks from a year ago who are returning. He’s already a two-year starter and completed 195 of 340 passes for 2,598 yards and 22 touchdowns last fall.
The passing game looks even more potent when it’s noted that all but six of Holst’s completions last fall went to players who are returning. The reception leaders include seniors Jackson Dickerson, Tevon Wright and Brandon Fullerton, who combined for 99 catches for 1,376 yards and 14 touchdowns, and junior Cole Thurness who paced the team with 46 receptions for 701 yards and seven TDs.
A pair of exciting running backs also return. Senior Stevann Brown averaged 7.6 yards a carry and sophomore Elijah Miles 6.0 a year ago.
After graduating three seniors, some replacements are needed in the offensive front. Long, who is in charge of that phase of the game, said tackle Jared Maciejczak is all-conference caliber and among the seniors he’s depending on for great leadership. The coach added after spring ball that lots of capable candidates are available to fill the vacancies in the line.
The defense graduated only three starters last season, but everyone knows the Eagles gave up too many yards (more than 500 a game) and some of the veterans will be challenged for playing time.
Jersild said four transfers have been added to bid for playing time in the secondary the past few months. But the coach believes with seniors Tyler Lewis and Travis Wilson available at linebacker and stalwarts Calder Forcella. Brandon Hopkins and Tayven Bray returning in the line, the Eagles will have a solid front seven.
Senior DeAngelo Barthwell, already a three-year starter at cornerback, and safety Malik Goss, who returned an interception 82 yards and a fumble 62 yards for touchdowns as a freshman last fall, are bright spots in the secondary.