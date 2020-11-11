Eagles planning to play at Black Hills Saturday

While things could change, as of Monday morning Chadron State’s football game at Black Hills State in Spearfish on Saturday afternoon was slated to take place. Kickoff will be at 2 o’clock.
Both CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith and Head Coach Jay Long said that following conversations with their counterparts at Black Hills the outlook is favorable.
Smith said Yellow Jackets’ AD Jhett Albers told him the outbreak of COVID that has seen Black Hills call off two games this fall has slowed down, players who were affected or quarantined appear ready to resume playing and the game should take place.
Smith added that he believes the Black Hills players will be evaluated again at mid-week to make sure everything is a go.
The Yellow Jackets opened their abbreviated schedule on October 10 by playing at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City, hosted Colorado Mesa the following Saturday, but have not played since then. The first game that was cancelled was to have been at CSC’s Elliott Field on October 24.
Black Hills also was to have hosted South Dakota Mines this past Saturday, Nov. 7, but because of the Yellow Jackets’ COVID situation, it was postponed until the 21st in Spearfish.
The Jackets lost both of the games they played. The Mines Hardrockers won the opener 34-17 and Colorado Mesa romped to a 56-7 verdict the next week.
Black Hills has a new coach this year. Josh Breske, who was a standout offensive lineman at Black Hills when Long, now in his ninth season as the Eagles’ head coach, was the Yellow Jackets’ mentor 2009-11. Breske also was a graduate assistant at CSC one year after Long came to Chadron State, his alma mater.
The Black Hills roster includes several players who were western Nebraska high school standouts. They include Korby Campbell of Gordon, Trent Reed of Hay Springs, Mitch McKibbin of Bayard, Claysen Davis of Cody-Kilgore and Lane McGinley of Valentine.
Chadron State is 2-2 this fall, besting South Dakota Mines by scores of 37-22 and 41-25 after losing 10-7 in overtime at Colorado Mesa and before falling at Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday 45-35.
The Eagles’ total net yardage figures are almost identical. CSC has 1,736 yards and the foes have 1,738.
Quarterback Dalton Holst has completed 77 of 128 passes for 1,060 yards and seven touchdowns. Veterans lead the way in receiving. Chad Mikelson has caught 20 of the passes for 309 yards and Cole Thurness has 15 for 241.
Transfer Jalen Starks has 59 rushes for a team-best 330 yards and seven TDs. Freshman Jeydon Cox has 32 carries for 244 yards and two scores.
