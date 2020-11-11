Eagles planning to play at Black Hills Saturday

While things could change, as of Monday morning Chadron State’s football game at Black Hills State in Spearfish on Saturday afternoon was slated to take place. Kickoff will be at 2 o’clock.

Both CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith and Head Coach Jay Long said that following conversations with their counterparts at Black Hills the outlook is favorable.

Smith said Yellow Jackets’ AD Jhett Albers told him the outbreak of COVID that has seen Black Hills call off two games this fall has slowed down, players who were affected or quarantined appear ready to resume playing and the game should take place.

Smith added that he believes the Black Hills players will be evaluated again at mid-week to make sure everything is a go.

The Yellow Jackets opened their abbreviated schedule on October 10 by playing at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City, hosted Colorado Mesa the following Saturday, but have not played since then. The first game that was cancelled was to have been at CSC’s Elliott Field on October 24.

Black Hills also was to have hosted South Dakota Mines this past Saturday, Nov. 7, but because of the Yellow Jackets’ COVID situation, it was postponed until the 21st in Spearfish.