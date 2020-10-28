Eagles preparing to play Hardrockers again

After having its home game against Black Hills State last Saturday afternoon cancelled because the Yellow Jackets had several players stricken with or quarantined because of the coronavirus, the Chadron State College football team is preparing to play its second straight game against South Dakota Mines this Saturday. Kickoff will be at 4 p.m. in Rapid City.

Black Hills notified Chadron State last Thursday that it would not be coming to play the Eagles. CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith said the college was totally supportive of the Yellow Jackets’ decision.

“We know everybody has the safety of the colleges, student-athletes and communities in their minds during these times,” Smith said. “That’s very necessary.”

Naturally, the cancellation of the game was disappointing to the Eagles, Head Coach Jay Long said. The team is now concentrating on playing this Saturday and hoping the remaining three games scheduled for this fall will be played.

After the trip to Rapid City this Saturday, the Eagles are due to visit Nebraska-Kearney on Nov. 7 and Black Hills on Nov. 14. Both of the latter games are slated to kick off at 2 p.m. Mountain Time.