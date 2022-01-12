Eagles rally, but can’t overcome halftime deficit

After having an extremely slow first half, the Chadron State College men’s basketball team played much better in the second half Saturday night in the Chicoine Center, but the 43-22 gap on the scoreboard at halftime was too much for the Eagles to fully overcome. Therefore, the Griffins from Salt Lake City won the RMAC contest 73-67 to break their four-game losing streak.

In the first half, the Eagles simply could not make headway against Westminster’s 2-3 zone, hitting just seven of 23 field goal shots, while also turning the ball over a dozen times. The taller Griffins also owned a 20-13 rebounding advantage at the break, four of them offensive caroms that they converted into second chance points.

The Griffins led 32-14 with 4:51 left in the opening half. The Eagles had an encouraging spurt when center Porter Anderson powered his way for a layup, followed by back-to-back 3-pointers by Tejuan Hale and Marcus Jefferson that cut the difference to 32-22.

However, in the final 77 seconds of the half, Westminster scored the last seven points, five of them by the team’s leading scorer Matt Kitzman, to take their commanding intermission advantage.

The Eagles shot much better in the second half, when they were 17 of 38 from the field for 44.7% and made six of 16 three-pointers. They deserve some credit for outscoring Westminster 45-30 in the second half.

They finally got the difference to under 10 points at 59-52 on KJ Harris’s trey with 6:39 to play. Four times in the final 4:11, the Eagles trailed by only six points, but Westminster’s first half cushion proved to be too much for the Eagles to completely catch up.

Just as he had done at the end of the first half, Kitzman had a scoring spurt late in the game that helped clinch the outcome. He bagged a 3-pointer and made four free throws in the final 2 ½ minutes.

Guard Marcus Jefferson led the Eagles with 16 points while Harris added 14. They scored just three and two points, respectively, in the first half. Freshman Tejuan Hale added 10 points while seeing his most action of the season.

Kitzman, a 6-foot-3 senior who came into the game averaging 6.1 points, led the visitors with 15 points and also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Three of his teammates, Reme Torbert with 12 points, Brayden Johnson with 11 and Yusuf Mohamed with 10, also scored in double figures.

Westminster also defeated the Eagles 77-59 when the team’s met in Salt Lake City on Dec. 10. The Griffins had lost four consecutive conference games since then. They are now 6-8 overall and 4-4 in the RMAC.

The Eagles are 6-10 and 2-6.

Westminister—Matt Kitzman 15, Reme Torbert 12, Brayden Johnson 11, Yusef Mohammed 10, Donaval Avila 9, Ryan Bell 8, Taylor Miller 8, Brantz Blackman 2, Lewis Johnson 1. Totals: 1. Totals: 25-56 (6-16) 17-24 73 points, 41 rebounds.

Chadron State—Marcus Jefferson 16, KJ Harris 14, Tejuan Hale 10, Porter Anderson 8, CJ Jennings 7, Teddy Parham 6, Kymani Dunham 6. Totals: 24-61 (10-27) 9-12, 67 points, 33 rebounds.

Westminster 43 30 ---73

Chadron State 22 45 ---67

3-pointers: West—Kitzman 2, Torbert 2, Johnson 1, Miller 1. CSC—Jefferson 3, Harris 3, Hale 2, Jennings 1, Parham 1.

