Eagles rally past Western State to split RMAC openers

A huge second half surge led by senior guard CJ Jennings on Saturday night allowed the Chadron State men’s basketball team to split their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opening games played in the Chicoine Center last weekend.

Colorado Western was ahead the entire first half, including 49-41 at intermission. But the complexion of the game changed early in the second half, when the Eagles held the Mountaineers scoreless during the first five minutes. Jennings’ old-fashioned 3-point play tied the score at 50-50 with 14:45 remaining.

With Jennings scoring 23 of his final 32 points in the second half, the Eagles led the rest of the way except for about 40 seconds. The CSC lead grew to as many as 10 points twice, but the Mountaineers fought back. They closed the gap to just two points twice in the final 37 seconds before both KJ Harris and Jennings made a pair of free throws in the closing 14 seconds.

Jennings, who played the entire 40 minutes, was 12-of-19 from the field, including 3-of-4 on 3-pointers and made all five of his free throws. He missed just two of his 10 field goal shots in the hectic second half. He also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds

A native of Colorado Springs, Jennings got lots of help, particularly from his fellow guards. Marcus Jennings contributed 19 points, Teddy Parham had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Harris scored 13 points, 11 of them in the second half. The four finished with 81 off their team’s 90 points.

For the game the Eagles were 31-of-58 from the field, 5-of-11 on 3-pointers and 23-of-29 at the line.

Western was paced by 6-4 Matt Ragsdale with 23 points, but that was less than half the 53 points he had poured in the previous night at Black Hills State, where the Yellow Jackets squeezed out an 85-80 win and their 6-7 star, Joel Scott, tallied 50 points.

Ragsdale and Scott were classmates at Lewis-Palmer High at Monument when it won Colorado’s Class 4A state championship in 2018-19.

The Mountaineers, who also got 17 points, 15 of them in the first half, from 6-6 forward Will Willis, were 28-of 59 from the field, including 10-of-28 on threes and 18- of-23 at the charity stripe.

The Eagles didn’t fare nearly as well in Friday night’s game against Fort Lewis. Both teams missed their first three field goal shots and had two turnovers in the opening 2 ½ minutes. But after both finally scored in the next minute, the visiting Skyhawks went on a 12-0 run and were in command the rest of the way while winning 87-63.

Fort Lewis was hot and Chadron State was not, particularly in the first half, when the Skyhawks shot 51.4% (19-37) including 6 of 15 on 3-pointers, and the Eagles hit just 32.1% (9-28) from the field and made only one-of-eight shots from behind the arc. Complicating Chadron State’s “can’t buy a basket” misfortune were 12 turnovers that helped the invaders build a 53-22 halftime bulge.

Thirty-one of the Skyhawks’ points came off turnovers, according to the statkeepers.

The Eagles more than doubled their shooting percentage in the second half, when they outscored Fort Lewis 41-34 and were 17 of 26 from the field for a blistering 65.4%, but they never got closer than the final 24 points.

The Skyhawks were led by their 6-foot-9 tandem. Senior Riley Farris scored 18 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds, while junior Brenden Boatwright tallied 15 points.

Jefferson led the Eagles with 13 points while Jennings and freshman post Beau Bragg, who came off the bench, both scored 11.

Because of injuries, the Eagles were forced to open their conference slate without their tallest players who would have been assigned to defend against Farris and Boatwright. CSC’s injury situation also worsened last week when senior mainstay Brady Delimont suffered a serious knee injury that apparently was not basketball related, but may sideline him for the season.

Delimont was the Eagles’ leading scorer with 19 points the previous Sunday, when the team concluded a Thanksgiving weekend trip to Puerto Rico by winning its third straight game there.

After last weekend’s split the Eagles are 5-5 for the season.

Fort Lewis 87, Chadron State 63

Fort Lewis—Riley Farris 18, Brandan Boatwright 15, Akuel Kot 10, Will Wittman 9, Junior Garbrah 9, Corey Seng 7, Dunnell Stafford 7, Jacquees Hobbs 4, Jackson Stapleton 3, Ra’Shon Martinez 2, Brendan LaRose 2, Joey Naccarato 1. Totals: 34-73 (9-27) 10-14 87 points, 39 rebounds, 12 turnovers.

Chadron State—Marcus Jefferson 13, CJ Jennings 11, Beau Bragg 11, Teddy Parham 8, Gage Delimont 7, Taj-Maal Toney 4, KJ Harris 3, Tejuan Hale 2, Kymani Dunham 2, Olgierd Dmochewicz 2. Totals: 26-54 (3-16) 8-12 63 points, 33 rebounds, 21 turnovers.

Fort Lewis 53 34 ---87

Chadron State 22 41 ---63

3-pointers: FLC—Garbrah 3, Farris 2, Seng, Stafford, Wittman, Stapleton, all 1. CSC—Jennings, Parham, Delimont, all 1.

Chadron State 90, Western Colorado 84

Western Colorado—Matt Ragsdale 23, Will Willis 17, Jaelan McCloud 11, Elijah Davidson 9, Kade Juelfs 7, Jordan Veening 6, Cole Sienkneckt 6, Jon McCloud 4, Avery Rembao 1. Totals: 28-59 (10-28) 18-23, 84 points, 29 rebounds, 17 assists, 15 turnovers.

Chadron State—CJ Jennings 32, Marcus Jefferson 19, Teddy Parham 17, KJ Harris 13, Taj Toney 5, Beau Bragg 4. Totals: 31-58 (5-11) 23-29 90 points, 36 rebounds, 16 assists, 13 turnovers.

Western Colorado 49 35 ----84

Chadron State 41 49 ----90

3-pointers: WCU—McCloud 3, Willis 3, Sienkneckt 2, Ragsdale 1, Juelfs 1. CSC—Jennings 3, Jennings 1, Parham 1.

