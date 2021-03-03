Eagles reach playoff for first time in long time

For the first time in nine years, Chadron State College men's basketball is playing in the postseason after qualifying for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Eagles, coached by Shane Paben, who was hired last summer after leading Bellevue to conference playoffs 10 years in a row, finished the regular season at 5-7, all in league play. Because of postponements and the uneven schedules they created, a rating index was used to determine the strength of each team's wins and losses, to produce seeding for the championship and the Eagles made the cut.

The eighth-seeded Eagles took on top-seed Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction Tuesday night. Regardless of how it may have turned out, it was a feather in the Eagles’ hat. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Adams State at Metro State contest on Friday night.

The bottom of the bracket sent Fort Lewis to Black Hills State and South Dakota Mines to Colorado Mines.

The Eagles and Mesa were familiar with one another. They met in the Chicoine Center on Dec. 12 with the Mavericks winning 77-69 but had to go into double overtime to prevail.