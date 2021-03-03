Eagles reach playoff for first time in long time

For the first time in nine years, Chadron State College men's basketball is playing in the postseason after qualifying for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Eagles, coached by Shane Paben, who was hired last summer after leading Bellevue to conference playoffs 10 years in a row, finished the regular season at 5-7, all in league play. Because of postponements and the uneven schedules they created, a rating index was used to determine the strength of each team's wins and losses, to produce seeding for the championship and the Eagles made the cut.
The eighth-seeded Eagles took on top-seed Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction Tuesday night. Regardless of how it may have turned out, it was a feather in the Eagles’ hat. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Adams State at Metro State contest on Friday night.
The bottom of the bracket sent Fort Lewis to Black Hills State and South Dakota Mines to Colorado Mines.
The Eagles and Mesa were familiar with one another. They met in the Chicoine Center on Dec. 12 with the Mavericks winning 77-69 but had to go into double overtime to prevail.
Mesa finished its regular season with an 18-1 record that included four more overtime wins. The only loss was to Western Colorado 78-72. The Mavs’ big win was 64-58 over Colorado Mines, the No. 1 ranked NCAA II in the nation at the time, in Golden. The Orediggers finished the regular season 14-1.
Mesa entered Tuesday night’s game at No. 5 nationally.
The RMAC playoff is the seventh in CSC men's basketball history. The others were in 1993, 1994, 1999, 2001, 2002 and 2012. The Eagles’ only win in the previous seven games was during their first one, a 95-83 verdict over Colorado Mines in Golden with the late Jason Robinson tallying 28 points and his brother Jeremy and Russ Crafton scoring 19 apiece.
Regardless of the outcome of Tuesday night’s game, Paben has energized the Chadron State program. He inherited just three experienced players from the previous season’s 4-24 team and one of them, Jacob Jefferson, a 6-7 center who was leading the Eagles in scoring (15.4 points) and rebounding (5.7), was lost because of a serious knee injury on Jan. 21, dealing the program a huge blow.
The others veterans are 3-point sharpshooter and stellar defender Brady Delimont and Kayden Sund, who has helped take up the slack from Jacob Jefferson’s loss.
Paben recruits have carried most of the load, particularly after Jacob Jefferson was sidelined. One of them, Teddy Parham, is the Eagles’ leading scorer at 15.6 points a game, bolstered by games of 32 and 26 points on successive Saturdays the past two weeks. He was 35 of 84 from 3-point range for 42 percent during the regular season.
Another top newcomer is point guard Marcus Jefferson, a superb ball-handler who is averaging 10.4 points, and, despite being only 5-10, is averaging 5.2 rebounds while dishing out more assists than committing turnovers.
Hard-working Psalm Maduakor also has been valuable addition. He’s a blue-collar type who often comes up with clutch steals and rebounds.
Two second semester additions, guard Deundra Roberson and center Bryant Jefferson, also have been major contributors.
Paben says his work has just begun and promises the Eagles will be flying much higher in the future, but he’s already given the program a big boost.