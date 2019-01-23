The Chadron State Eagles’ resurgence picked up steam last weekend when they swept both New Mexico Highlands and Colorado State-Pueblo in hotly contested RMAC clashes in the Chicoine Center.
It was the first time since February 2014 that the CSC men have downed two conference foes in the same weekend. And, the twin wins give the Eagles a 9-8 record, putting them above .500 in mid-January for the first time since 2005.
The Eagles are now 7-4 in the RMAC, tied for fourth and fifth places at the halfway point in the conference schedule.
Coach Houston Reed said he challenged his players to “win them both” after they had split the previous four conference twin-bills. Sweeps had been within the Eagles’ grasp the previous two weekends, but were foiled both times by an overtime loss.
The Eagles used a season-long pattern to win twice last weekend--depth, balanced scoring and defense.
All 11 players scored during the 80-69 win over Highlands and nine Eagles reached the scoring column in the 71-62 victory versus Pueblo. Highlands entered weekend averaging 89 points and Pueblo was averaging 78.
“It doesn’t matter to these guys who’s on the court,” Reed said following the Saturday night victory. “They just want to win. There’s really no drop-off when we substitute. Defense has been our strong suite all season and it was again this weekend. We held both teams well below their scoring averages.”
In particular, both opponents had trouble connecting on 3-point tries. Highlands was just five of 33 and Pueblo was seven of 27.
Another big plus was a 30-rebound margin. CSC totaled 89 and the opponents 59 in the two games.
The contests followed a similar script. The Eagles were ahead at halftime, the opponents took the lead in the second half, causing the sizable crowds some anxious moments, but the hometown crew was solidly in control down the stretch. They were determined to not allow overtime again.
Friday night, Chadron State had a commanding 38-24 halftime lead after the Cowboys were just one of 14 from 3-point range, but Highlands scored the first eight points of the second half and was ahead 50-47 lead with 12 minutes remaining.
However, the Eagles went on an 18-4 run in the next five minutes and led by at least six points the rest of the way.
Reed said he loved the resilience his team showed. He called the outcome “a complete team victory.” He noted Highlands’ press caused his team problems early in the second half, but said players from off the bench got things back in control.
The Eagles shot exactly 50 percent (28-56) from the field while Highlands hit only 33 percent (22-66) and just 15 percent from 3-point range. The Cowboys were 20-23 from the free throw line and CSC was 17-23. The Eagles out-rebounded the visitors 46-30.
Diontae Champion led the Eagles with 17 points for his 10th consecutive double-figure game. Jeremy Ruffin added 11 points and had a game-high nine rebounds. Both are senior forwards.
Jaisean Jackson had nine points and six assists. Three centers--seniors Charles Gavin and Adoum Mbang along with redshirt freshman Jacob Jefferson--scored eight points apiece.
Jefferson was two-of-two from long range while the Eagles were building their first half double-digit lead.
Highlands’ Gerad Davis matched his season average with 21 points while Nnandi Okor added 16 and Raquan Mitchell 15.
The red-hot Eagles burst out to a 12-0 lead Saturday night by sinking five of their first six shots; however, the ThunderWolves soon demonstrated the game would not be a runaway.
They used a 1-3-1 zone to help slow the Chadron State attack and had a 25-22 lead at the six-minute mark. But, the Eagles buried three 3-pointers and made five of six free throws to own a 36-32 halftime lead.
From there, neither team led by more than four points and there were seven lead changes and a pair of ties before the Eagles went ahead for keeps with 8 ½ minutes to go by sinking another trey. CSC finally was on top by 10 while wrapping up the triumph by meshing seven-of-eight free shots in the final 2 ½ minutes.
The Eagles shot only 38.6 percent (22-57) from the field while Pueblo hit 43.6 percent (24-55). Both teams made seven treys, but the Eagles were 20-24 from the charity stripe and the Wolves only seven of 16. CSC out-rebounded the visitors 43-29.
Junior guard Michael Sparks led the Eagles with 15 points, giving him double figures for the first time in seven games after he’d tallied at least 13 in seven of the first 10 games.
Colby Jackson and Charles Gavin each scored 12. Jaisean Jackson added nine points and Champion contributed both eight points and eight rebounds.
Ruffin scored only four points Saturday night, but led all the rebounders with a dozen.
Jason Anderson, a 6-8 transfer from the Air Force Academy, paced Pueblo with 16 points. Jordan Phillips added 10 and Tyson Gilbert nine. The ThunderWolves are 5-12 overall and 3-8 in the conference.
Chadron State 80, N.M. Highlands 69
New Mexico Highlands--Gerad Davis 21, Nnamdi Okoro 16, Raquan Mitchell 15, Desmond Carpenter 8, Jordan Jones 5, Adrian LaFleur 4. Totals 22-66 (5-33) 20-23 69 points 30 rebounds, 11 turnovers.
Chadron State--Diontae Champion 17, Jeremy Ruffin 11, Jaisean Jackson 9, Charles Gavin 8, Jacob Jefferson 8, Adoum Mbang 8, Colby Jackson 5, Michael Sparks 5, Brady Delimont 5, Walker Andrew 2, Jordan Mills 2. Totals: 28-56 (7-17) 17-23 80 points, 46 rebounds, 20 turnovers.
New Mexico Highlands 24 45 ----69
Chadron State 38 42 ----80
3-pointers: NMHU--Mitchell 3, Carpenter 1, LaFleur 1. CSC--Jefferson 2, C. Jackson 1, Ruffin 1, Champion 1, Sparks 1, Delimont 1.
Chadron State 71, CSU-P 62
CSU-Pueblo--Jason Anderson 16, Jordan Phillips 10, Tyson Gilbert 9, Dalen Jackson 7, Corey Seng 7, Gavin Liggett 5, Donovan Oldham 4, Cade Carrol 3, Harvey Barr 1. Totals: 24-55 (7-27) 7-16 62 points, 29 rebounds, 14 turnovers.
Chadron State--Michael Sparks 15, Colby Jackson 12, Charles Gavin 12, Jaisean Jackson 9, Diontae Champion 8, Adoum Mbang 6, Jeremy Ruffin 4, Brady Delimont 3, Jordan Mills 2. Totals: 22-57 (7-22) 20-24 71 points, 43 rebounds, 17 turnovers.
CSU-Pueblo 32 30 ----62
Chadron State 36 35 ----71
3-pointers: CSU-P--Anderson 2, Phillips 2, Liggett 1, Gilbert 1, Jackson 1. CSC--C. Jackson 3, Sparks 3, Delimont 1.