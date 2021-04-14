Eagles scores higher at second Arizona tourney

The Chadron State College women's golf team settled for 14th place among the 16 teams at the West Texas A&M Desert Invitational early last week at the Ventana Canyon Golf Club's Mountain Course in Tucson.

With team scores of 333 and 342, the Eagles’ total of 675 was 50 strokes higher than their record-breaking 314 and 311 tallies a few days earlier during the Palm Valley Classic at Goodyear, Ariz., where they were 13th among the 16 foursomes. The second course was obviously more challenging.

"We struggled in our second tournament," said CSC Coach John Ritzen. "There was some great competition on a very difficult course. We might have gotten intimidated by the course, and stopped trusting our ability. We proved we can do it in the previous tournament, so now we just need to trust it."

Alpine Hickstein led CSC in the most-recent tourney, carding 80-81,161 to place 29th among the 91 entrants. Hickstein also led the Eagles in pars, playing even on 20 of 36 holes.

Kenzey Kanno and Kinsey Smith tied for 53rd. Kanno had rounds of 80-89, 169 and Smith shot 82-87, 169.

Brooke Kramer was one of two Eagles to improve during the second round, knocking five strokes off her Monday score and finishing at 91-86, 177 to place 78th.