Eagles season kicks off in September

f
Con Marshall

With the arrival of August, the football season can’t be far away. About 45 Chadron State College players were stretching out on the Elliott Field turf at 6 o’clock one morning last week. Head Coach Jay Long said around 125 Eagles will report for fall drills on Saturday, Aug. 6 and begin workouts the following Monday. The first game will be at Angelo State in Texas on Sept. 1.

The Eagles’ full schedule:

Sept. 1—at Angelo State

Sept. 10—at Utah Tech

Sept. 17—Black Hills State

Sept. 24—at Western Colorado

Oct. 1—Colorado Mines

Oct. 15—Adams State

Oct. 22—at CSU-Pueblo

Oct. 29—N.M. Highlands

Nov. 5—Colorado Mesa

Nov. 12—at S.D. Mines

