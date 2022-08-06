Eagles season kicks off in September

With the arrival of August, the football season can’t be far away. About 45 Chadron State College players were stretching out on the Elliott Field turf at 6 o’clock one morning last week. Head Coach Jay Long said around 125 Eagles will report for fall drills on Saturday, Aug. 6 and begin workouts the following Monday. The first game will be at Angelo State in Texas on Sept. 1.
The Eagles’ full schedule:
Sept. 1—at Angelo State
Sept. 10—at Utah Tech
Sept. 17—Black Hills State
Sept. 24—at Western Colorado
Oct. 1—Colorado Mines
Oct. 15—Adams State
Oct. 22—at CSU-Pueblo
Oct. 29—N.M. Highlands
Nov. 5—Colorado Mesa
Nov. 12—at S.D. Mines