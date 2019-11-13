Numerous milestones occurred Saturday when the Chadron State Eagles squeezed past South Dakota Mines 53-48 at Elliott Field.
They included:
--Wide receiver Tevon Wright led the way by setting two CSC touchdown receiving records while catching 10 passes for 180 yards and two TDs. He now has 14 touchdown receptions this season, bypassing 13 by Don Beebe in 1988 and Jay Rhoades in 1991. Wright also now owns the Eagles’ career-touchdown receiving record with 24, breaking the old mark of 23 that Nathan Ross (2010-13) held. Rhoades (1989-91) and Cory Brooks (1992-95) are next with 22 apiece.
--Wright also has become the Eagles’ third single-season 1,000-yard pass receiver with 1,013 yards. Only Duane Smith with 1,264 yards in 1985 and Rhoades with 1,016 in ’91 had surpassed 1,000 yards previously. Wright also has moved into a fourth place tie in single-season pass receptions with 65. The all-time leader is Brandon Harrington with 82 in 2008 when the Eagles played 13 games. Harrington is followed by Jackson Dickerson, 78 in 2017; Smith, 71 in 1985; and Bill Ryan, 65 in 1978.
--Quarterback Dalton Holst threw four touchdown passes, giving him 30 this season to tie Jonn McLain (2012) as the Eagles’ single-season leader.
--Running back Elijah Myles rushed 28 times for 193 yards to become Chadron State’s 20th 1,000-yard rusher in a season. He now has 1,011 yards on 180 carries this fall. This is the first time the Eagles have had both a 1,000-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard receiver in the same season.
--The 20 tackles that inside linebacker Travis Wilson had ranks among the top six all-time. Cousins Corey (1988) and Russ (1989) Anderson share the single-game record of 24. Shea Koch (2013) is next with 23, followed by Kevin Homer (1995) with 22 and Jerry Wiggins (1986) and Homer (1997) each had 20.
--South Dakota Mines tailback Ahmed Lewis also made the CSC record book Saturday. He gained 179 yards on 44 carries, the most ever against the Eagles. The old record of 39 was set in 2016 by Austin Ekeler of Western Colorado. Ekeler gained 283 yards vs. the Eagles that day and is now in his third season with the Los Angeles Chargers. CSC’s single-game carry record is 48 by Danny Woodhead, set in 2005 vs. Fort Hays State.