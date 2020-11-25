Eagles show promise during intrasquad meet

Members of the Chadron State College track and field team got in a decent workout and also had fun competing against one another Saturday during its intrasquad meet in the Nelson Physical Activity Center.

And, Head Coach Riley Northrup said he saw some promising results as his athletes wrapped up the first semester, and he hopes they’ll pick up where they are leaving off when they return in January for the second semester.

The college’s fall semester wraps up Wednesday, a decision that was made last summer when everyone was trying of figure out how to best cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2004, the Eagles’ track team has had a meet the first week in December, then spent the holidays at their homes and returned for the second semester in early January.

Hopefully, a full schedule of meets can be arranged for the 2021 seasons both indoors and outdoors, something Northrup is still working on. When the schedules are set, he thinks the Eagles will have some good results.

He said the top marks in the sprints and jumps were especially impressive Saturday.

Sophomore Carlie Collier of Thedford won the women’s 60-meter dash in 7.98 seconds and freshman Morgan Fawver of McCook won the men’s race in 7.02. The coach called their times “splendid for this early.”