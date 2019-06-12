The Chadron State College track and field team has added more than 20 newcomers, most of them recent high school graduates who have signed letters of intent and will enroll in classes this fall.
Chadron State Head Coach Riley Northrup said it will be exciting watch the recruits develop and continue to improve. He noted that a majority of them are from the four-state area and have competed and excelled in several sports during their prep careers.
“I can tell they like to work because they have certainly kept busy at their high schools in not just athletics, but in other activities, too,” the coach said.
Many of them had good success when they wrapped up their track and field careers at district and state meets.
Among them is Kaelyn Riley of Lingle-Fort Laramie High School. She won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the long jump and was third in the triple jump in Class 1 at the Wyoming State Meet. Her best marks this spring were 12.51 seconds in the 100, 25.82 in the 200, 17-6 in the long jump and 35-8 ½ in the triple jump.
Another sprinter who closed out her high school career in style is Carlie Collier, who attended Sandhills High in Dunning and ran with the Sandhills-Thedford team. During the Nebraska State Meet, She placed third in the 100 meters, second in the 200 and anchored the sixth place 4x100 relay in Class D.
Still another sprinter is Michaela Hill of Eaton, Colo. She ran on several relay teams that placed at state and she had bests of 12.49 in the 100, 27.3 in the 200 and 59.9 in the 400 this spring.
“With young women like these, I am looking forward to having some really good relay teams, beginning next season,” Northrup said.
The Eagles recently added a hurdler when Rosa Garcia, who graduated from Scottsbluff High a year ago, initially attended elsewhere, but has opted to enroll at Chadron State this coming fall. She dominated the 100-meter highs in western Nebraska last year, winning that race at the Best of the West, Western Conference and Class B District Meets, then placing fifth in the finals at state.
Two woman have been added to the Eagles’ distance corps, according to Scott Foley, who is in charge of that phase of the CSC track program. They are Kira Dickau of Stuart, Neb., and Jordan Jones of Moorcroft, Wyo. Jones placed fourth in Class 2A at the Wyoming State Cross Country Meet last fall and was third in the 1600 and second in the 3200 at the state track meet this spring.
Northrup’s recruiting efforts netted five throwers, three from Wyoming and one each from Nebraska and South Dakota. Among them is Courtney Smith of Rock Springs, who placed fourth in both the shot and discus in Class 4A at the Wyoming State Meet. Her marks were 39-1 ½ and 122-4.
The others from Wyoming are Rebecca Monahan of Cheyenne South, Sierra Forsyth of Natrona County High in Casper. They’ll be joined by Madyson Schleip of Northwest High at Grand Island and Cooper McLaughlin of Wall, S.D. McLaughlin has now placed four times at the South Dakota State Meet in the shot put.
The dozen men who have been recruited are expected to help the Eagles in several areas.
You have free articles remaining.
Among them is Brady Kilgore of Kimball, who won the Class C state championship in the 110-meter high hurdles in a career-best 14.79 seconds. He had placed fifth as a sophomore and second last year in the hurdle finals. This year, Kilgore also placed in 300 hurdles and the high jump in Omaha.
Another recruit from the Panhandle is Logan Moravec of Gering. He won the 800 in 2:01.86 and the 1600 in 4:43.68 at the Class B District Meet and placed seventh in the 800 at the state meet. He also plans to run cross country for the Eagles.
The same is true of two Colorado natives. Noah Burtis is a 2019 graduate of Berthoud High School and Austin Russell is from Meeker, Colo., and is transferring from Colby Community College in Kansas, after being on the track team there the past two years.
Other recruits from the Panhandle include two Sidney athletes. Christian Balandran is a sprinter who helped Red Raiders have some competitive relay teams and Dante Peterson is a distance runner.
The Eagles have signed a couple of outstanding prospects to help rebuild their men’s throwing program. They are Brendan Gustafson of Natrona County High in Casper and Shane Collins of Bison High School in South Dakota.
Gustafson won the Class 4A shot put with a mark of 53 feet, half inch, and also was the silver medalist in the discus with a throw of 149-3 at the Wyoming State Meet last month.
Collins placed among the top eight in both the shot put and discus in Class A at the South Dakota State Meet for the third straight year. This year Collins hit 54-3 ½ with the shot, and went on to place third at state with a throw of at 52-2 ½. He then had a career-best 168-7 in the discus to win the silver medal. His discus throw was fourth best in all classes.
The Eagles picked up some speed and jumping ability with the addition of Morgan Fawver of McCook. Competing in Class B, he placed third in the 100 meters in 10.98 seconds, anchored the second place 4x100 relay and was seventh in the long jump at the Nebraska State Meet in May. He had a best of 23-1 in the long jump this spring and won the district championship with a leap of 22-10.
Fawver also has signed to play football for the Eagles. Last fall he caught 30 passes for 775 touchdowns and 10 touchdowns, in addition to earning first-team all-state as both a punter and a placekicker for the McCook Bison.
Northrup, who was a standout high jumper while competing at Chadron State, is pleased to have signed a pair of high jumpers from eastern Wyoming. Their highlights saw Alex Penfield of Lusk win the high jump at the Best of the West Meet in mid-April by clearing 6-foot-5, and Dylan Pearson of Wheatland going 6-6 to win the event at the Jim Wiseman Meet in Torrington in early May.
Other recruits include Dylan Francis, a hurdler from Shadow Hills High in Indio, Calif., with times of 14.46 in the 110 highs and 41.97 in the 300 intermediates, and Todd Brown, a multi-prospect from Southern Valley High at Oxford, Neb.
Northrup is also expecting good things from Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., who attended Chadron State this past year, but will make his track and field debut this coming year. He long jumped 22 feet and went more than 46 in the triple jump as a high school senior in 2018.
“We’re still in contact with other student-athletes, so we expect to add more names to the roster,” Northrup said. “This year’s recruits will help us break in the new track that is under construction just south of the Chicoine Building on campus. It’s pretty exciting.”