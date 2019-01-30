The Chadron State men’s basketball team knocked off one of the two top teams in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings at home last weekend, but the other quintet found a way to remain undefeated in the league.
Five Eagles scored in double figures, two more added nine points and another eight Friday night while taking a 90-75 victory over Colorado-Colorado Springs, which had won 10 straight games, nine of them against RMAC foes.
Things also looked promising Saturday night against league-leading Colorado School of Mines. The Eagles led 43-32 at halftime and still held a 60-51 margin midway through the second half. That’s about when the Orediggers began pounding the ball inside, got the Eagles’ big men in foul trouble and earned an 82-75 victory.
Mines is now 16-3 for the season and 13-0 in the RMAC, good for a three-game lead over Regis, which has moved into second place in the conference standings.
The Eagles are still in the battke for a slot in the RMAC Shootout, which is made up of the top eight teams in the final standings. They are 19-9 overall and 8-5 in the conference, putting them in a three-way tie for fifth place.
CSC’s Friday night outcome was a season highlight.
Coach Houston Reed said he was extremely proud of his players’ team work and ability to make clutch shots down the stretch. He added that because several Eagles were ill during the week, the team had a tough week of practice, but displayed the mental toughness to get a huge victory.
The Eagles saved their best for last.
They trailed by up to eight points in the early going, but led 39-35 at halftime. After the Eagles went ahead 49-39 in the first 3 ½ minutes of the second half, the Mountain Lions used their quick-strike capabilities to tie the score at 56 midway through the half, but never got the lead.
The Eagles were on top by only 70-65 with 4:20 remaining, then outscored the visitors 20-10 the rest of the way. Two 3-pointers by Michael Sparks, a jumper by Jaisean Jackson and a tip-in by Adoum Mbang off a pass from Jackson on an out-of-bounds play with one second remaining on the shot clock were among Chadron State’s big shots down the stretch.
The Eagles were 31 of 61 from the field, including nine of 14 from behind the arc. They were just seven of 14 at the foul line in the first half, then sank 12 of 15 in the second half.
Sparks led CSC with 15 points. Jackson and Jeremy Ruffin each had 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Charles Gavin contributed 11 points, Jordan Mills 10, Mbang and Brady Delimont nine apiece and Diontea Champion eight.
Also for the Eagles, point guard Colby Jackson scored just two points, but dished out eight assists.
Colorado Springs senior Elijah Ross, a first-team all-conference selection last year who missed seven games this season because of a leg injury, proved he’s healthy again by scoring a game-high 23 points. Freshman DaRaun Clark added 16 points and senior Dalton Walker 10.
The Lions were 24 of 57 (42.1 percent) from the field, including 12 of 29 long range, and went 15 of 23 at the free throw line.
Colorado Springs also lost at Metro State on Saturday night and is now 12-7 overall and 9-4 while sharing third place in the RMAC with New Mexico Highlands.
The Eagles shot an impressive 58 percent from the field, including four of seven from 3-point range, while building their 11-point lead in the first half against Mines.
The Orediggers cut the margin to three points a couple of times around the 13-minute mark of the second half, but a 3-pointer by redshirt freshman Jacob Jefferson and two baskets by the team’s “old reliable,” senior Jeremy Ruffin, put the Eagles back on top by nine entering the final 10 minutes.
Jefferson was in the game because senior centers Charles Gavin and Adoum Mbang had gotten into foul trouble as the Orediggers abandoned their long-range attack, even though they entered the weekend with the highest 3-point shooting percentage (42.9) in the RMAC, and put the ball into the hands of their big men.
Senior center Ben Clare scored three field goals and added a free throw for his team’s only points in a two-minute span as Mines began whittling at the CSC lead. Once the Orediggers tied the score at 70-70 with 3:06 remaining, Clare added two more field goals to give his team a 23-10 scoring bulge in a bit more than nine minutes.
Mines wrapped up the verdict by going six of eight free at the free thrown in the final 1:28.
Four Orediggers combined for 68 points. Clare, the only senior of the bunch, finished with 18 points, freshman Brendan Sullivan led the way with 20 and sophomores Mike Glenn and Mason Baker each scored 15. Both Sullivan and Glen, both In the 6-6 to 6-7 range, also grabbed 10 rebounds.
CSC had five double-digit scorers, led by Sparks with 12. Ruffin and Mbang each added 11 and Colby Jackson and Mills had 10 apiece, but the Eagles shot just 39 percent from the field in the second half compared to Mines’ 61.5 percent.
Ruffin claimed a game-high 11 rebounds, but the visitors out-grabbed CSC 35-25 after both teams had 16 caroms at halftime.
Chadron State 90, Colo-Colorado Springs 75
Colo-Colorado Springs--Elijah Ross 23, DaRaun Clark 16, Dalton Walker 10, Blend Avdili 8, Brandon Malone 5, Padiet Wang 5, Ed Bourke 4, Isaiah Wilson 2, Noah Stewart 2. Totals: 24-57 (12-29) 15-23 75 points, 33 rebounds, 18 turnovers.
Chadron State--Michael Sparks 15, Jaisean Jackson 13, Jeremy Ruffin 13, Charles Gavin 11, Jordan Mills 10, Brady Delimont 9, Adoum Mbang 9, Diontae Champion 8, Colby Jackson 2. Totals: 31-61 (9-14) 19-29 90 points, 41 rebounds, 16 turnovers.
Colo-Colorado Springs 35 40 ----75
Chadron State 39 51 ----90
3-pointers: UCCS--Clark 4, Ross 3, Walker 3, Avdili 1, Malone 1. CSC--Sparks 4, Delimont 3, Mills 2.
Colorado Mines 82, Chadron State 75
Colorado Mines--Branden Sullivan 20, Ben Clare 18, Michael Glen 15, Mason Baker 15, Ben Sonnefeld 5, Austin Means 5, Joe Mlks 2, Ben Boone 2. Totals: 27-54 (2-10) 35 rebounds, 9 turnovers.
Chadron State--Michael Sparks 12, Jeremy Ruffin 11, Colby Jackson 10, Adoum Mbang 11, Jordan Mills 10, Diontea Champion 9, Charles Gavin 6, Brady Delimont 3, Jacob Jefferson 3. Totals: 24-49 (5-10) 22-30 75 points, 25 rebounds, 10 turnovers.
Colorado Mines 32 50 ----82
Chadron State 43 32 ----75
3-pointers: CSM--Glen 2. CSC--Sparks 2, Mills 1, Delimont 1, Jefferson 1.