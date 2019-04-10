With new coordinators on both sides of the ball, it’s natural that the Chadron State College football team will likely do some things differently this fall. Some of the new wrinkles are expected to be on display Saturday when the Eagles have their annual spring game.
In recent years, the spring games have not been “knock-down, drag-out” affairs. The less passionate format has paid off. The Eagles have finished the contests with almost no injuries.
One thing will be different Saturday, however, and it will probably make the game more competitive: There will be two complete teams with each having both offensive and defensive units.
“We’ve got more players this year and both teams will be two-deep at most positions,” Head Coach Jay Long said. He added that a majority of the veterans will see limited action, giving the less established players greater opportunity to show what they’ve learned.
The assistant coaches will “draft” the players for the two teams and also handle most of the decision-making during the game. Kickoff is set for about 10:30 at Elliott Field. Four 10-minute quarters will be played. The clock run continuously except when the kicking units are doing their thing.
Logan Masters, the new offensive coordinator, said the Eagles hope to take advantage of quarterback Dalton Holst’s strong arm and the fact the team has numerous experienced and capable receivers to “stretch the field” more this fall.
In addition, Masters said it’s planned that the “run-pass option” will be a staple.
Long said the offensive line that he coaches seems to be on its way to taking shape. Senior Jared Maciejczak who has started at right tackle the past two years, has moved to left tackle. Sam McKinley, the most experienced of the non-starters from last season, is now No. 1 at right tackle.
The two leaders at guard this spring are Jake Norris, who earned a letter as an alternate last fall, and Marvin Williams, who played defensive tackle last season, but switched sides of the ball this spring. Redshirt freshman Michael DeCamillis is holding down the starting nod at center.
Austin Rapp, who started at left guard as a redshirt freshman last fall, is being withheld from contact this spring, but is expected to reclaim a starting job in the trenches come September.
CSC defensive coordinator Craig Jerseld said the Eagles’ basic defense this fall will have a 3-4 front, but admittedly will have linebackers so close to the line of scrimmage at both ends that most fans (and sportswriters) probably won’t notice much difference.
“We’re just trying to get the best 11 players on the field and put them in the best position to be successful,” Jersild said “We’ll do whatever works best. Both the coaches and the players are learning. All I ask is for everybody to play with lots of emotion and enthusiasm and keep getting better every day.”