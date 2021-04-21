Eagles take twin-bill from Yellow Jackets

The Chadron State College softball team won twice Sunday while hosting Black Hills State in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference doubleheader.

"It was huge to get these two wins today," said CSC Coach Kaley Ness. "Consistency has been an issue for our team, so it was really nice to see the team step up and excel."

The Eagles (10-20, 10-16 RMAC) won the first game 10-7 after getting out to a 10-2 lead, and they run-ruled the Yellow Jackets (3-26, 3-26 RMAC) in game two, winning 8-0 in five innings.

Chadron State had 27 hits in the two games, including nine doubles.

CSC pitchers Gabby Russell (2-2) and Peyton Propp (5-9) picked up the wins with Propp adding her season's first save in the opener.

Black Hills scored twice in the top of the second to take the lead in the opener. But the Eagles tied the count in the bottom of the inning and tallied four runs in both the third and fourth frames.

The Yellow Jackets staged a four-run rally in the top of the fifth and added another run in the sixth before Propp came on to pitch and promptly struck out the final batter. Propp also fanned the two of the three Jackets she faced in the seventh and got the third to ground out.