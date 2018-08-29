Chadron State College’s new football field and stadium will be initiated Saturday evening when the Eagles match up against Black Hills State in their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opener. Kickoff will be at 6:30.
This will be the first night game played at Elliott Field since November 1977, when Chadron High’s first state playoff game against Adams Central was moved there to accommodate the large crowd that was anticipated. The last college game played there at night was on Sept. 25, 1976 against Kearney State.
This will be the 74th game between the long-time rivals, but the first time they have opened the season against one another since 1942.
Chadron State head coach Jay Long has often noted that the sparkling new facilities, including the turf, a flashy video screen and increased seating capacity, have added lots of excitement to the program.
“It’s a great atmosphere with everything we could wish for,” Long said. “We’ve got the best of everything—turf, stadium, press box and lights. We’ve also got a great group of seniors and we’ve added another outstanding freshman class this year. And, we’re definitely in shape, thanks to our weight and strength program.”
The fact that the initial game is against Black Hills also makes the opener special.
The series dates back to 1912, the second year that what was then Nebraska State Normal School at Chadron was in operation. Six times prior to 1925, they played one another twice in a season. There were gaps in the rivalry in the 1930s and ’50, but the Eagles and Jackets met annually from 1964 through 1995, when the Eagles began playing at least nine Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponents and the teams had difficulty fitting each other into the schedules.
This will be the seventh game in the rivalry that was resumed in 2012 after the Yellow Jackets joined the conference. The Eagles have won five of the previous six games, but Black Hills returned two interceptions for touchdowns and won 21-19 in 2016, the last time the teams played in Chadron. The previous two games also were nail-biters that the Eagles won—33-28 in 2014 and 39-38 in 2015.
Especially in recent years, the game has had some interesting implications since Jay Long was the Black Hills mentor before taking over as the Eagles’ head coach in 2012. Long was succeeded as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach by John Reiners, who had been on the CSC football coaching staff 15 years before moving to Black Hills as an assistant to Long in 2009.
Both are Chadron State graduates and former CSC football players.
The Eagles finished last season 6-5 overall and 6-4 in the RMAC. The Yellow Jackets, who did not play a non-conference foe last fall, were 5-5.
Last Nov. 4, when the teams played in Spearfish, Chadron State jumped out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter, led 35-0 at halftime and won 35-14.
With nine starters returning, the Eagles expect to have an outstanding offense. They include seniors Adam Fuselier, Jake Geil and Travis Romsa in the line and all of last year’s receivers.
The latter group includes Saturday’s probable starters Jackson Dickerson and Colt Foster on the inside and Brandon Fullerton and Tevon Wright on the outside.
The receiving corps also includes rangy senior Matt Reader, hard-nosed sophomore Cole Thurness and redshirt freshman Chad Mikelson, whose ability to catch the ball on the run has been impressive during preseason camp. Mikelson is also among the candidates to return kickoffs.
Another busy receiver last year, Stevann Brown, has moved to tailback, where he’s expected to share playing time with senior Kevin Coy and true freshman Elijah Myles in the season opener. They’ll be striving to replace Derek Jackson, the Eagles’ Most Valuable Player and leading rusher last fall with 1,058 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Coy is a power runner, Brown is a quick “make ‘em miss” type while Myles appears to be a blend with both size and speed.
Strong-armed sophomore Dalton Holst returns after completing 200 passes for 2,337 yards, both the most ever for a first-year quarterback in Chadron State annals. With a big, veteran line protecting him and an assortment of talented skill position players at his disposal, he should be set for another excellent season.
Particularly in recent years the Eagles have found that depth at quarterback is a necessity, and having senior TD Stein at full strength after he’s missed most of the past three seasons because of injuries is another plus.
Defensively, the Eagles are having to reload after five regulars in the line and four in the secondary expended their eligibility last fall. But eight players who were in the primary rotations have returned, including the top three linebackers—Keenan Johnson, Tyler Lewis and Merritt Crabtree—along with seniors Kyle Temple at end and Zech James at safety.
“Our defense is going to be young in places,” Long noted. “They’ll probably make some mistakes, but they’re talented enough to overcome them. It will be exciting to watch them progress.”
The Eagles expect to have strong special teams. Senior Zack Kozlik averaged 41.4 yards per punt last fall and Carson Reed, a freshman from Alaska, has been impressive while challenging junior Will Morgan as the main placekicker.
Graduation also stripped Black Hills of quite a bit of experience last fall. Only four players on offense and five on defense who started against the Eagles last fall have returned. Among the missing is tailback Phydell Paris, who ran for 1,048 yards and 11 TDs,
This year’s Jackets’ leaders include seniors Ryan Hommel at quarterback and Drew Hebel at cornerback.
Hommel will be starting for the fourth straight year. He completed 178 of 349 passes for 2,186 yards a year ago, including 460 yards in the season-finale against Colorado Mines.
Hebel was tabbed the RMAC Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American as a sophomore in 2016 after he led the nation with nine pass interceptions.
All the other returning defensive starters are linebackers. Besides Hommel, the other offensive starters from last fall are tight end Zane Lindsey and linemen Clayton Dry and Joseph Moraga.
Reiners noted that while his team doesn’t have a large number of returning starters, nearly all the players moving into those positions played part-time last year.
“We’ve got experienced players at nearly every position and nearly everyone on our travel squad will be seniors, juniors or redshirt sophomores who are in the program for the third year,” Reiners said. “We’re getting more depth and experience every year.”
Reiners said junior Payten Gilmore, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, has taken over at tailback after backing Paris last season.
Starting receivers will include sophomore Dylan Reiners, the coach’s son who was born in Chadron and last fall scored on a 44-yard pass play against the Eagles last fall.
In addition, Eriq Swiftwater, former Oelrichs basketball star, has returned after catching three passes for 105 yards against CSC as a true freshman in 2015. He missed last season because of injuries