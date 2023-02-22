With a major blizzard in the forecast, the Chadron State basketball games versus Black Hills State scheduled for Thursday night in the Chicoine Center may be in jeopardy, but they were still on tap as this was written Tuesday morning. We’ll assume they are going to happen.

The double-header will close out the regular season schedules for all four of the teams. But the Chadron State men and both Black Hills State teams will advance to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference playoffs that will begin Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The Chadron State men were 17-9 for the season and 14-6 overall entering Tuesday’s home game against South Dakota Mines. This is the Eagles’ best season since 1999-2000, when the team led by Otis Fraser, Kweemada King and Zak Kennedy and coached by Dan Beebe finished 19-8 overall and 15-4 in the RMAC.

This year’s team, coached for the third year by Shane Paben, has played extra well recently. It had won nine consecutive games before losing 78-74 to Colorado Mines in Golden last Saturday night. The Eagles are fifth in the RMAC standings and will open the playoffs on the road against the No. 4 team this coming Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The top four teams and their RMAC records entering the final two games this week, are Fort Lewis at 18-3, Black Hills State and Colorado Mesa, both at 17-3, and Colorado Mines at 16-4.

The Yellow Jackets’ losses this season have been to Mesa 80-69 and Fort Lewis 76-68, both in Spearfish, and to Fort Lewis in Durango 76-68. Among their wins was an 85-77 overtime decision at Colorado Mines on Dec. 10.

The last game of the season will be the only time CSC and BHSU have played in 2022-23.

Black Hills is led by 6-foot-7 senior Joel Scott, who is shooting 60.8% from the field while averaging 22.5 points and 9.0 rebounds. He recently became the Yellow Jackets’ all-time leading scorer with 2,191 points, moving ahead of guard Kim Templeton, who poured in 2,180 points in the early 1970s.

Last season, Scott was named the RMAC’s Player of the Year and earned first-team All-American after the Jackets won the conference tournament and went on to win four games at the DII National Tournament before finally losing in the semifinals to Northwest Missouri State and finishing with a 26-8 record.

Scott is not a one-man band. The Yellow Jackets have other standouts. They include 6-4 Matthew Ragsdale, who after starring for three years at Western Colorado, went through the transfer portal and enrolled at Black Hills last fall.

Scott and Ragsdale were high school teammates at Lewis Palmer High School at Colorado Springs when that team finished 28-0 and won the Class 4A state championship. While playing against one another in December 2021 in Spearfish, Scott scored 50 points for the Yellow Jackets and Ragsdale tallied 53 for the Mountaineers.

This year, Ragsdale is Black Hills’ second leading scorer with a 13.8-point average. Two more Jackets, 6-3 Adam Moussa and 6-6 P.J. Hayes, are averaging 11.3 points.

Three-pointers are one of the Jackets’ major weapons. They are shooting an RMAC best 40.5% from behind the arc and have made 281 treys while limiting their opponents to 155.

The Black Hills State women aren’t quite as potent as the men’s team, but the Lady Jackets also are having a great season. They are 20-6 overall and 15-5 in the RMAC, good for third place in the standings and assuring them of a home court advantage when the first round of the playoffs begin on Tuesday.

The team leaders include seniors Danica Kocer and Niki Van Wyk, who are averaging 13 and 12.1 points a game. They have joined forces to make 104 of 250 3-point shots.