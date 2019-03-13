With February one of the coldest months on record in the region and the first two weeks of March bringing plenty of snow, it’s doubtful that many of the area high school’s track and field athletes have been able to do much conditioning unless it’s been indoors.
But, ready or not, Chadron State College’s 29th annual High School Indoor Meet is set for Saturday in the Nelson Physical Activity Center. The field events will begin at 9 a.m. and the track events at 10:30.
Nearly 500 athletes participated last year. As the season-opener, all participants are placed in one class and no team scores are calculated.
While larger schools such as Scottsbluff, Gering and Sidney won a bulk of the firsts last year, smaller teams such as Bayard, Chadron, Guernsey-Sunrise, Hemingford, Kimball and Morrill claimed the top place in at least one event.
Coaches appreciate having an indoor meet available early in the season because it guarantees that a meet will take place and helps keep their athletes energized.
No records were set last year.