Eagles to host Mesa Mavericks in duals

Both Chadron State College wrestling teams will be at home Thursday night, Jan. 19, for duals with Colorado Mesa in the Chicoine Center. The women’s action will begin at 5:30 and the men’s confrontation at about 7.

This will be the final dual at home for both teams this season, but the Eagles’ men will host the Super Region 6 Championships on Feb. 25.

Chadron State and Mesa are the only Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams to have women’s wrestling. They opened the current season with a dual in Grand Junction of November 4. The Lady Mavericks won it 41-3, but the CSC women have won their ensuing five duals.

After opening with the win over the Eagles, the Mesa women defeated all 12 of their next opponents, most of them by wide margins, but didn’t fare as well on Jan. 7 at the NWCA Duals in Louisville, Ky., where they lost to two Illinois teams, North Central and McKendree, by scores of 38-6 and 41-3.

The Mavericks men are 3-4 in duals this winter. They have won over San Francisco State 28-11, Ashland University 38-6 and Augustana of South Dakota 20-19, and lost to Menlo, a California school, 22-18, Western Colorado 27-9 and West Liberty of West Virginia and Fort Hays State, both by 20-19 scores.

The Mavericks are led by Ryan Wheeler, a 174-pound sophomore who finished third at the NCAA DII Tournament last year and is currently ranked No. 2 in that weight class behind only Adams State’s defending national champion, Josiah Rider. Wheeler received a special award at the conclusion of 2022 nationals for having the most pins in the shortest time at the event.

Mesa also has wrestlers ranked among the top 15 in their weight classes at 125, 133 and 174 pounds.

Although he has missed several matches because of an injury, Chadron State’s Quen Campbell, who has a 9-1 record, is ranked fourth at 133 pounds by WrestleStat. CSC’s Mason Watt has a 10-2 record and is ranked 10th among the heavyweights.