Eagles to host Skyhawks, Grizzlies

After playing four games on the road last week, the Chadron State College basketball teams will be at home the next two weekend for RMAC contests. The opponents this weekend will be Fort Lewis on Friday night and Adams State on Saturday evening.

The Friday double-header will begin at 5:30 and the Saturday twin-bill at 4 with the women’s teams taking the court first both times.

In particular, the Fort Lewis men are having a terrific season. The Skyhawks men will bring a 13-1 record to Chadron. Their only loss was by a 79-73 score at Westminster in Salt Lake City on Dec. 17.

The Skyhawks are being led in scoring by 6-foot-2 Akuel Kot, a native of Amarillo, Texas, who is leading the RMAC in scoring with a 25.1-point average. He’s shooting almost 50% from the field and has made 38 of 92 three-pointers. The opponents have tried to guard him. At the season’s halfway point, he’s 92 of 114 at the free throw line.

Fort Lewis also has four more players averaging between 9.8 and 11.2 points.

The Adams State men aren’t as potent. They are 3-12 overall and are 1-8 in the conference. The RMAC win was a 63-62 decision over Western Colorado.

Although he has played in just nine of the Grizzlies’ 15 games, their leading scorer is 6-foot junior Lamont Sanders with a 16.4-point average. Another guard, Kolby Walker, is averaging 11.9 points and 6-7 Isaiah Walker is at 11.0 per game.

The Fort Lewis women are 6-8 for the season and 3-5 in the conference. The Lady Skyhawks lost to recent-CSC opponents Colorado-Colorado Springs and Regis at home last weekend. Their scoring leader is 5-7 freshman Billy Lanae, who has sunk 43 of 102 three-point attempts while averaging 17 points. Kelsey Sorenson, a 6-foot junior, is averaging 11.8 points and 7.3 rebounds.

The Adams State women are better than usual. They are 10-5 for the season and 6-3 in conference play. Just before Christmas they defeated Black Hills State 82-52 and South Dakota Mines 78-64. The Grizzlies are led by another freshman guard, Hermanie Dominguez with a 13.3 per game scoring average while making 35 of 90 shots from behind the arc. Sharmayne Finley, a 5-10 junior, is scoring at a 12.6-point clip.

The Eagles also will be at home Jan. 20 and 21 to play Colorado Springs and Regis.