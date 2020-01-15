Eagles to host track meet Saturday

Chadron State College will be hosting one of the nation’s first track and field meets of the New Year on Saturday, when the Don Holst Open Meet takes place in the Nelson Physical Activity Center. The field events will begin at 10 a.m. and the track events will start an hour later.

CSC Coach Riley Northrup said athletes from at least four schools--Black Hills State, South Dakota Mines, Montana State-Billings and Metro State of Denver--will join the Eagles for the meet. About 30 men and 15 women will compete for CSC.

Northrup said a majority of his athletes returned to the campus last Wednesday to resume workouts following the holidays.

“I was pleased that most of them came back in pretty good condition,” Northrup said. “They had found a way to work out during the break.”

The Eagles opened this season the first week of December at the Colorado School of Mines Alumni Classic with some promising results. Senior Javan Lanier led the Eagles by winning the 60-meter dash and taking fourth in the long jump by going 23-5 ½. Nearly 20 others also placed at the meet, which drew 10 teams, including a couple of Division I members.