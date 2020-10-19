Eagles to host Yellow Jackets on Saturday

After giving fans lots to cheer about in the home opener on Saturday night, the Chadron State football team will be at Elliott Field this Saturday to face another long-time South Dakota rival, Black Hills State. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m.

The Eagles are coming off a terrific offensive performance, defeating South Dakota Mines 41-25 while compiling 599 yards of offense and scoring six touchdowns, all of them off drives of at least 75 yards.

It may be the first time the Eagles have had that many TD drives of that length.

Although Mines managed a pair quick touchdowns late in the game, Chadron State Head Coach Jay Long said the defense played well overall. He was particularly pleased the Eagles could hold all-conference running back Ahmed Lewis to 90 yards and a 3.8-yard rushing average.

While South Dakota Mines was Chadron State’s first collegiate football opponent in 1912, the second year the college was in operation, Black Hills was the next foe soon afterwards. The Yellow Jackets won that game 7-0. Since then they have met on the gridiron 75 times with the Eagles winning 59 of those games.