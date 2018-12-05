The Chadron State College track and field teams will open their season Thursday and Friday at the Colorado Mines Alumni Classic in Golden.
Most of the schedule Thursday will involve the pentathlon for women and heptathlon for men. The Eagles will have two entries in each competition--Chasity Horton and Julianne Thomsen along with Gregg Peterson and Ty Thurston.
Three individual events also are slated for Thursday evening. They are the long jump, weight throw and pole vault.
Led by Isaac Grimes and Javan Lanier, the long jump will to be the strongest event for the Chadron State men and Ashton Hallsted is expected to excel again in the women’s weight throw.
As a freshman last year, Grimes earned All-American laurels in the long jump both indoors and outdoors. He placed sixth at the NCAA II National Indoor Championships and was fifth at Outdoor Nationals. His best marks were 24-9 indoors and 25-6 outdoors.
He also set the school record while winning the triple jump at last year’s RMAC Outdoor Meet.
A sophomore last year, Lanier didn’t go quite as far as Grimes in the long jump, but placed third at the RMAC Indoor Meet with a leap of 23-6 ¾ and was second outdoors at 24-¾.
Coach Riley Northrup is also expecting good things from Grimes and Lanier in the sprints during the indoor season. After all, Lanier won the 60 meters at the RMAC Indoor Meet last Febuary and the coach thinks Grimes has the potential to be a national qualifier in that event this winter.
Hallsted definitely had a terrific sophomore season. She was second in the weight throw at the RMAC Indoor Meet with a career-best 60-5 ¼ and then threw 59-10 ¼ at the National Meet to earn second-team All-American honors.
There are 34 men and 20 women on the Chadron State rosters. While the Eagles graduated several of their leaders on both rosters, the women’s team has 11 letterwinners and the men’s team has 10.
Northrup, who beginning his second season as the head coach at his alma mater, knows his team won’t have the clout it had in several events last year. That’s particularly in the men’s throws where standouts Cory Martens, Jesse Bleidt and Blake Jacobs are missing.
The women’s team also are without Ashlyn Hanson, who wrapped up her career last spring by earning All-American honors in the hammer throw. Also no longer available are Alisha Heelan, who was the silver medalist in the 400 at the RMAC Outdoor Meet in 56.38 seconds, and versatile Sierra Martinez, who scored 18 points in the sprints and long jump at the RMAC Indoor Meet.
But the cupboards on not bare.
Besides Hallsted in the throws, leaders for the women are expected to include seniors Michelle Carbajal in the triple jump, Horton in the multis and Cassie Johnson in the sprints. Sophomore Allee Williamson also placed fourth in the high jump and Alyse Henry was sixth in the steeplechase at last year’s RMAC Outdoor Meet. Thomsen placed in both conference multis.
Peterson finished third and Thurston was seventh in the decathlon at the 2018 RMAC Outdoor Meet. Also returning is junior Justin Leman, who was sixth in the 60-meter hurdles at the conference’s indoor meet and was fourth in the 110 highs and sixth in the 400 intermediates at the outdoor meet.
Marcus Ruhrer was seventh in the intermediates as a freshman last spring.
Northrup expects numerous newcomers to help the Eagles. He said transfer Christina Frick in the sprints and Miranda Gilkey of Lusk, the Class 2A high jump champion at the Wyoming State Meet last spring, should give the women’s team a lift.
He also believes two area athletes who joined the women’s team about mid-season a year ago will make up for lost time. They are hurdler-sprinter Celeste Cardona of Mitchell and thrower Emily Hansen of Hemingford.
On the men’s side, newcomers include freshman Brodie Roden of Riverton, Wyoming’s 2018 Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year after he posted the fastest times in the 100, 200 and 400 at the State Meet. Since he also was on the football team this fall, Roden won’t enter the Mines’ meet, but figures to be ready by mid-January, the next time the Eagles will compete.
The men’s team also has added Joss Linse of Platteview, Neb., who had the state’s best triple jump mark of 47-1 last spring, and Ismael DePaulitte of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., who went 22-1 in the long jump. Another promising sprinter is Chancy Hunt of Big Piney, Wyo.
Freshmen Raheem Alford of Florida and Joseph Dumas of Utah have much promise in the high jump, Northrup said.
Chadron native Brendinh Sayaloune, a sophomore, will long jump, run the sprints and help with the relays.