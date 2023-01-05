Eagles to play at Mesa, Westminster this weekend

After playing makeup games against the Regis Rangers in Denver on Monday and at Colorado-Colorado Springs on Tuesday, the Chadron State College basketball teams will barely get back to Chadron before they turn around and head west to Colorado Mesa at Grand Junction and Westminster College at Salt Lake City for games this weekend.

The Eagles will meet the Mesa Mavericks on Friday night and play the Westminster Griffins on Saturday night.

The Mesa women are not as potent as usual. During the past 10 years when Taylor Wagner has been the Lady Mavs’ head coach, they have compiled a 231-61 record while going 174-44 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. They have won at least 14 games each season and won 21 or more seven times.

But at the halfway point of the current season, Mesa is 3-10 overall and 2-5 in the RMAC. Two of the victories have come in the last three games, all of them nail-biters. They have nipped Adam State 68-64 and New Mexico Highlands 68-63 and lost to Colorado State-Pueblo 67-66 in between.

Mesa’s leading scorer is familiar to Chadron sports fans. She’s 5-11 freshman Olivia Reed, who was a standout in volleyball, basketball and track as a freshman and sophomore at Chadron High School. Her family then moved to Colorado, and she finished her prep career as all-state basketball player at Windsor High School.

Reed has started all 13 games for Mesa and is averaging 11.5 points and 9.8 rebounds. She is shooting 60.5% from the field and has blocked 17 shots.

Also scoring in double figures for the Mavs is 6-1 senior Monica Brooks at 10.5 points a game.

The Westminster women entered this week with a 7-6 season record and a 5-2 conference mark. Their leading scorer and rebounder is 5-7 senior Ashley Greenwood, a transfer from Dixie State, who is averaging 17 points and 8 rebounds. Her scoring includes going 18 of 46 from 3-point land and making 36 of 42 free throws.

Greenwood was the Griffins’ leading scorer with 21 points a year ago when the Eagles also had to travel to Salt Lake City and her team won 77-59.

In addition, 6-1 grad student Linzi Rich is averaging 12 points and has made almost 60% of her field goal shots this season.

Three of the Westminster women’s wins against RMAC foes have been by four or fewer points. Their conference losses have been to Colorado Mines and Fort Lewis. The latter was by a 63-62 score.

The Mesa men ended 2022 with five straight conference wins after they lost the first two to Colorado Mines and Metro State. Overall, they are 10-3 for the season.

A pair of sophomores are the Mavericks’ top guns. Blaise Threatt, who is 6-foot-3, is averaging 16.5 points and 6-9 Trevor Baskin is averaging 15.2. Both are shooting more than 50% from the field and are averaging at least seven rebounds.

A year ago when the Eagles played at Grand Junction, Mesa edged the Eagles 69-66 with a 3-pointer by Georgie Dancer at the buzzer.

The Westminster men have four players averaging in double figures, but have just a 3-11 record overall and are 2-5 against RMAC rivals. Their conference wins have been over Metro State and Fort Lewis.

The latter outcome was a shocker. It was by a 93-79 score and remains the Skyhawks’ only loss during their 11-1 season. Five Griffins scored in double figures. So far this winter, Westminster’s top scorer is 6-9 Trey Farrer with a 17.4-point average while shooting 55% from the field.

A year ago when the Griffins came to Chadron they led 43-22 at halftime and went on to win 73-67, even though the Eagles outscored the Utah team 45-30 in the second half.