Eagles to play at South Dakota Mines Thursday

The Chadron State College basketball teams are due to visit South Dakota Mines in Rapid City on Thursday evening and then play at home on Tuesday, Jan. 26 against Black Hills State to make up for the games that were postponed on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Both double-headers are to tip off at 5:30.
The Lady Hardrockers are 3-6 after losing to Colorado Mines at home last Saturday night 66-52 despite the fact their top gun, Ryan Weiss, a 5-9 junior, hit five 3-pointers while scoring 17 points. Weiss is averaging 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds
The Mines women lost to all four of the Denver-area teams--Colorado Mines, Regis, Metro State and Colorado Christian--on the road in December. Their wins have been over Adams State 70-57 and Western Colorado 72-68 the next night after the Hardrockers had lost to the Lady Mountaineers 79-72 in early January. Both games were played in Gunnison.
The Rapid City team also was to play at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., during that trip, but the Skyhawks forfeited because COVID issues on their roster.
The Mines men are 4-4 after edging Regis 74-70 last Friday night in Rapid City. It was the Hardrockers’ first home game. Their other wins were over Adams State and Colorado Christian in December and Fort Lewis 84-79 in overtime in early January
Coached by Chadron State graduate Eric Glenn, the Hardrockers have numerous new players this year. Their top scorer is Wilfred Dickson, a 6-4 senior from New Zealand who is shooting 45.5 percent from the field and averaging 12.5 points.
Brevin Walter, a 6-4 redshirt freshman, and Alejandro Rama, a 6-1 sophomore who was a standout at Red Cloud High near Pine Ridge, are both averaging about 10.5 points. Rama had 24 points in the overtime win at Fort Lewis.
Both Black Hills State teams are to play at South Dakota Mines on Saturday night before visiting CSC.
The Black Hills women are 6-3. They lost their season opener at Western Colorado and won six games in a row before losing at Colorado Mesa 65-58 on Jan. 9 and to Western Colorado 70-61 in overtime at home on Saturday night.
Their standout is 5-9 senior Racquel Wientjes, who is averaging 23 points and 6 rebounds. She has tallied at least 28 points four times this winter. Morgan Ham, a 6-1 senior, is averaging 16 points.
The Black Hills men haven’t played since Jan. 4 when they lost 85-83 in overtime to 8-0 Colorado Mines in Spearfish. Joel Scott, a 6-7 sophomore is averaging 17.5 points and Trey Whitley, a 6-1 senior, is averaging 14.5 for the Jackets.
The Chadron State men have added two players recently. They are Deundra Roberson, a 6-footer from Columbia Heights, Minn., and 6-4 Bryant Jefferson from Palo Alto, Calif.
Roberson made a huge contribution during the Eagles’ 85-73 win over Western Colorado on Friday night by making seven of nine field goal shots, three of them 3-pointers, while scoring 18 points. He averaged 20.7 points and was an all-region choice while playing at North Iowa Area Community College at Mason City in 2019-20.
Jefferson made his only field goal attempt and added a free throw Friday night, and appears capable of giving the Eagles some depth in the front line. He formerly played at College of San Mateo in California.