Eagles to play at South Dakota Mines Thursday

The Chadron State College basketball teams are due to visit South Dakota Mines in Rapid City on Thursday evening and then play at home on Tuesday, Jan. 26 against Black Hills State to make up for the games that were postponed on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Both double-headers are to tip off at 5:30.

The Lady Hardrockers are 3-6 after losing to Colorado Mines at home last Saturday night 66-52 despite the fact their top gun, Ryan Weiss, a 5-9 junior, hit five 3-pointers while scoring 17 points. Weiss is averaging 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds

The Mines women lost to all four of the Denver-area teams--Colorado Mines, Regis, Metro State and Colorado Christian--on the road in December. Their wins have been over Adams State 70-57 and Western Colorado 72-68 the next night after the Hardrockers had lost to the Lady Mountaineers 79-72 in early January. Both games were played in Gunnison.

The Rapid City team also was to play at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., during that trip, but the Skyhawks forfeited because COVID issues on their roster.

The Mines men are 4-4 after edging Regis 74-70 last Friday night in Rapid City. It was the Hardrockers’ first home game. Their other wins were over Adams State and Colorado Christian in December and Fort Lewis 84-79 in overtime in early January