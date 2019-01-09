The Chadron State College basketball teams hit the road this week to play their Utah opponents in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action. The Eagles will visit the Westminster Griffins in Salt Lake City on Friday night and meet the Dixie State Trailblazers in St. George on Saturday night.
This will be the first time the Eagles have played Dixie State in basketball since that school joined the RMAC.
The Chadron State women’s team is coming off a pair of exhilarating wins over Adams State and Fort Lewis last weekend while ending their 10-game losing streak.
The CSC men nearly won both games, but the second game slipped out of the bag when Fort Lewis senior Alex Semadeni sank a trio of 3-pointers in the final 32 seconds of regulation play to tie the score and then made 10 of 12 free shots in overtime to seal the verdict at 100-82.
The Westminster women are riding high. They are 9-2 overall and have won all seven of their conference games to share the lead with Colorado Mesa. They are shooting 45.1 percent from the field, averaging 72.2 points and yielding 64.9 per game.
The Lady Griffins’ top scorers are 5-8 senior Denise Gonzales at 16.5 points a game and 6-1 sophomore Hunter Krebs at 15.7. Krebs is also averaging 7.1 rebounds and has sunk half of her 32 3-point shots.
The Westminster men are 4-7 overall and 2-5 in the conference. Their RMAC wins have been over Dixie State 68-64 and CSU-Pueblo 95-89 in overtime. Their leaders include 6-5 sophomore Brandon Warr, who is averaging 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds and has sunk 18 of 39 shots from behind the arc.
The Dixie State women are 6-5 for the season and 2-5 in league play. They have four players averaging in double digits, led by 5-7 sophomore Mariah Martin at 13.4 points a game. Ali Franks, a 5-10 junior, is close behind at 13.1 per game and is shooting .500 from the field.
The Dixie men are 4-7 overall and also are 2-5 in the RMAC. They are one of two conference teams to beat New Mexico Highlands and did that by an 83-65 margin. More than 1,900 fans attended that game in St. George, located in the extreme southwestern corner of Utah.
The Trailblazer’s only double-figure scorer through 11 games is 6-7 junior Matt Conway at 16.6 points a game. He’s poured in at least 21 points in five games.
Now 3-10 for the season, the CSC women’s top scorer is 5-10 sophomore Taryn Foxen at 13.2 a game. The Eagles’ men are 6-7 overall and 4-3 in the league. Guards Michael Sparks and Colby Jackson, both about 5-9, are the top scorers at 13.3 and 12.5 a game, respectively.
Forward Diontae Champion is close behind at 11.6, and after tallying 41 points in the two games last weekend, center Adoum Mbang is averaging 9.7.