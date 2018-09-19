Chadron State converted a fumble recovery, a blocked punt and an interception into fourth quarter touchdowns to rally past the Fort Lewis Skyhawks 31-21 Saturday afternoon in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference donnybrook at Elliott Field.
Although Chadron State led 10-7 at halftime, Fort Lewis went ahead twice before the Eagles posted two unconventional touchdowns in the final 5 minutes and 14 seconds to seal the victory.
The come-from-behind triumph couldn’t have come at a better time. The enthusiastic crowd that filled much of the sparkling new Don Beebe Stadium included many of the 70-plus donors who helped make the complete overhaul of CSC’s football complex possible.
They had to appreciate the Eagles’ scrappiness and conditioning.
“Everything we preach is that we’re an effort-first football team,” said Eagles’ head coach Jay Long. “We proved that today. We got big plays late in the game from all three segments—defense, special teams and offense—to make it happen. I’m extremely proud of how our guys finished the game.”
The Eagles scored the game’s first 10 points, all in the second quarter. They came on a 39-yard field goal by Carson Reed and an 11-yard pass reception by Tevon Wright after quarterback Dalton Holst had completed four straight passes for 49 yards to ignite the drive.
Stevann Brown had two rushes for 18 yards prior to the TD strike on a crossing pattern.
But the Skyhawks marched 65 yards in just five plays for a touchdown just before halftime and went on top 14-10 midway in the third quarter.
The visitors’ second touchdown came when defensive end Lorenzo Tanner sacked CSC quarterback TD Stein and forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Isiah Mayberry in the end zone.
But despite temperatures in the mid-90s, the Eagles’ aggressive play delivered the knockout punch when they scored 21 points in the last quarter and improved their record to 2-1.
The first of the game-changing plays occurred with 16 seconds left in the third frame when linebacker Tyler Lewis caused Skyhawks’ quarterback Nick McNamee to fumble and end Calder Forcella claimed the loose pigskin at the Fort Lewis 31.
After a 19-yard pass to tight end Baylor Hayes moved the ball to the nine, Holst and wide receiver Brandon Fullerton connected for a touchdown on the second play of the fourth period. Reed’s extra point put CSC ahead 17-14.
The Skyhawks also showed their moxie. They drove 75 yards in a 14-play drive that included five penalties, four of them against Chadron State, and finally scored on McNamee’s one-yard toss to senior Mason Hatton. After the conversion, the Colorado team was back in the lead 21-17.
Hatton’s 20-yard reception had helped launch the drive.
Although Holst completed passes of 24 yards to Jackson Dickerson and 11 yards to Cole Thurness on the Eagles’ next possession, they couldn’t sustain the drive and turned the ball back to Fort Lewis on downs.
The Chadron State defense also stymied the Skyhawks, who were forced to punt from their own 17. Bryant Wilson, a redshirt freshman from Alliance whose spirited play in practice had earned him a spot of the special teams, blocked the punt and Dickerson, the spunky Chadron product, claimed the loose ball in the end zone for a CSC touchdown and a 24-21 lead with 5:08 to play.
Each team was forced to punt on its next possession. That allowed Fort Lewis to get the ball again at its own 15 with 1:54 remaining. On its second play, McNamee tried to hit a teammate in the flat, but CSC cornerback DeAndre Barthwell jumped in front of the intended receiver, batted the ball into the air, grabbed it on the fly and took it 21 yards to the end zone to clinch the outcome.
Fort Lewis outgained the Eagles 426 to 372.
Sophomore Brayden Lucero spearheaded the Skyhawks’ rushing game with 16 carries for 125 yards while senior Kevin Coy had 23 rushes for 77 yards to pace the Eagles.
The teams’ primary quarterbacks, as things turned out, had similar statistics. Both threw two touchdowns, Holst completed 19 of 34 passes for 221 yards and McNamee connected on 22 of 38 for 263 yards.
A senior, McNamee was playing in just his second game in two years, according to a Fort Lewis coach. McNamee took over midway in first quarter after starter Jake Lowry was sacked by Lewis, hobbled off the field and was eventually taken to the Chadron Hospital to have his injury checked.
Both teams had seven receivers grab passes.
Fullerton had five receptions for 92 yards, Dickerson six for 60 and Cole Thurness four for 52 to lead the Eagles.
Hatton caught eight passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns, while Xavier Thibodeaux had three catches for 86 for the visitors.
The game produced two double-digit tacklers. Donell Pleasant, an all-RMAC preseason choice, took part in 14 stops for the Skyhawks and Keenan Johnson, CSC’s own all-star candidate, had 11. Both are linebackers.
The Eagles’ defense was credited with eight pass breakups.
Long added that another key to the victory was the fact that all six of Zack Kozlik’s punts were down inside the 20 yards line.
FLC CSC
First Downs 22 25
Total Net Yards 426 372
Rushes, Yards 30-100 49-116
Passing Yards 326 256
Passing 24-42-1 22-39-0
Return Yards 75 130
Punts, Average 6-31.8 6-37.0
Fumbles, Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties, Yards 9-70 10-72
Fort Lewis 0 7 7 7 ----21
Chadron State 0 10 0 21 ----31
Second Quarter
CSC---Carson Reed 39 field goal
CSC—Tevon Wright 11 pass from Dalton Holst (Reed kick)
FLC—Mason Hatton 4 pass from Nick McNamee (Hogan Keasler kick)
Third Quarter
FLC—Isiah Mayberry fumble recovery in end zone (Kaesler kick)
Fourth Quarter
CSC—Brandon Fullerton 9 pass from Dalton Holst (Reed kick)
FLC—Hatton 1 pass from McNamee (Keasler kick)
CSC—Jackson Dickerson recovered block punt in end zone (Reed kick)
CSC—DeAndre Barthwell 21 interception return (Reed kick)
Rushing: FLC—Brayden Lucero 16-125, TJ Telphy 4-4, Nick McNameee 6-minus 6, Jake Lowry 2-minus 14, team 2-minus 9. CSC—Kevin Coy 23-77, Elijah Myles 10-25, Stevann Brown 3-18, TD Stein 8-6, Dalton Holst 4-minus 8, team 1-minus 1.
Passing: FLC—Jake McNamee 22-39-1, 263 yards, 2 TDs; Jake Lowry 2-3-0, 63 yards. CSC—Dalton Holst 19-34-0, 221 yards, 2 TDs; TD Stein 3-5-0, 35 yards.
Receiving: FLC—Mason Hatton 8-61, Xavier Thibodeaux 6-86, Parker Strahler 3-67, Ta’Jon Mondy-Smith 3-53, Arealus Hughes 3-34, Brayen Lucero 3-15, TJ Telphy 1-10. CSC—Jackson Dickerson 6-60, Brandon Fullerton 5-92, Cole Thurness 4-52, Tevon Wright 3-33, Baylor Hayes 2-25, Stevann Brown 1-minus 1, Kevin Coy 1-minus 5.
Kickoff Returns: FLC—Ethan Williams 3-54, Sam Morse 1-21. CSC—Stevann Brown 30-93. Punt Returns: FLC—none. CSC—Jackson Dickerson 1-17. Interception Returns: CSC—DeAndre Barthwell 1-21.
Tackles: FLC—Donell Pleasant 9-5, 14; Dre Cortez 3-7, 10; Lorenzo Tanner 6-2, 8; Isiah Mayberry 3-4, 7. CSC—Keenan Johnson 7-4, 11; Tyree Fryer 7-1, 8; Tyler Lewis 6-2, 8; Richard Harbor 3-2, 5; DeAndre Barthwell 3-2, 5.