Eagles, Wildcats to have joint practice Saturday

The Chadron State College football team will wrap up spring practice Saturday by hosting the Wayne State Wildcats in what Eagles’ Head Coach Jay Long prefers to call a joint practice rather than a scrimmage. Both teams are expected to pour onto Elliott Field about 10:30.

The session will be open to the public without charge.

While the players will have contact with their opponents, most of it will be “situational,” Long said. He likened it to what the National Football League teams do when they work out together for a day or two during the preseason.

After the teams have warmed up, there will be about 45 minutes devoted to one-on-one and seven-on-seven drills involving players from both teams. Starting about noon, live action scrimmaging will take place with the top units meeting first, followed by the alternates.

“The offenses with be put in different situations, they’ll run their plays and the defenses will make their adjustments to try to counteract what the offenses are trying to do,” Long explained.

There will be no kick returns and the quarterbacks are not to be tackled.