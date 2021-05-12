Eagles will try again to qualify for nationals

While the Chadron State College track and field athletes performed well at the University of South Dakota’s Tune Up Meet on Friday, they weren’t able improve on their previous best marks. That means the pressure will be on this weekend when they try again to qualify for the NCAA Division II National Meet that will be at Allendale, Mich., on May 21-23.

At last report, Coach Riley Northrup said the Eagles plan to enter both of the last chance meets to be hosted by Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday and Sunday and may also enter a similar meet at Concordia University at Seward.

Efforts to use the post-season meets to qualify got tougher over the weekend, particularly because several mark at the Lone Star Conference Championship are now at or near the top of the qualifying lists.

At USD, the Eagles’ 4x100 men’s relay team was first among the seven entries in 41.18 seconds, but the quartet made up of Morgan Fawver, Emory Yoosook, Osvaldo Cano and Brodie Roden had already run under 41 seconds twice this spring.

Fawver also ran the individual 100 and Roden the 400 with hopes of improving on their season bests, but that also didn’t happen. Fawver’s time was 10.76 seconds, but he’d previously run the 100 in 10.53. Roden’s time of 48.71 Friday was more than a second slower than his 47.56 on April 11.