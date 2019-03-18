The Chadron State College softball team squeezed out a 4-3 victory over Adams State late Saturday afternoon to win one of four games the Eagles hosted while playing on the Colorado State-Pueblo diamond last weekend.
The games were moved to Pueblo because, as is obvious to northwest Nebraska residents, February and March have not provided good softball weather.
The Eagles scored first when Bailey Marvel walked and was singled home by Kayla Michael. Adams State answered with a solo homer in the second.
Chadron State scored again in the fourth when Bailey Rominger doubled and scored on Leilani Niccum’s single. The Eagles took a 4-2 lead in the fifth when Marvel, who had walked, came home on Haleigh Hoefs’s sacrifice fly. Later in the frame, Alyssa Geist reached base on an Adams State error and Michel drove her home with one of her three hits in the game.
Adams State added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but CSC pitcher Dallas Magnusson got the final batter to pop up to Marvel at shortstop to seal the victory.
Magnusson yielded eight hits, but struck out six Grizzlies to notch her first win of the season. Both Michel and Rominger went three of six at the plate for the Eagles’ only hits.
Earlier in the day, Colorado School of Mines benefited from 15 walks and defeated the Eagles 7-3. Hoefs hit a double and a home run to lead CSC at the plate and drive in all three CSC runs. Marvel scored two of them.
One of Mines’ big hits was a three-run double by senior Kara Jones after four Orediggers had walked and the inning was extended by a Chadron State error.
On Sunday, Adams State won the first game 5-4 and Mines blanked the Eagles 12-0.
The Eagles struck first against the Grizzlies, scoring once on a single by Ellie Owens, a bunt in which no one was retired, a sacrifice bunt that put runners at second and third, a walk to load the bases and Marvel’s single through the left side.
Gabby Russell was CSC’s starting pitcher and had a no-hitter through five innings. But in the top of the sixth, an error was followed by two doubles and a single gave Adams State a 3-1 lead.
The Eagles tied the score in the bottom of the seventh on Geist’s double and a two-run homer by Owens.
Both teams scored once in the eighth. Marvel’s sacrifice fly drove in CSC’s run. With the help of an Eagles’ error, Adams State won the game in the ninth.
Maples, Renck and Rominger got the only three hits for the Eagles in the second game Sunday. After leading 6-0 through three innings, the Orediggers scored twice in the fourth and four times in the fifth to end the contest.
Mines ace Claire Stringfellow went the distance in the circle.
The Eagles are now 6-18 for the season and 3-11 in the RMAC. They’re slated to play a pair of double-headers this weekend against Colorado Christian in Lakewood. It will be their fifth consecutive weekend on the road.