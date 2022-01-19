Eagles win 10 events at first meet of New Year

Chadron State College athletes won 10 events during the Myrle Hanson Open Indoor Track and Field Meet at Black Hills State in Spearfish on Saturday. The meet was the first of the New Year for each of the four teams that participated.

CSC Coach Riley Northrup said he was not planning to enter a meet so early in the second semester, but when many of the athletes returned from Christmas vacation in excellent condition, he knew they have continued to work out while they were home and decided to reward them.

“It’s more fun to have some competition than it is to just keep working out,” the coach said.

Two Eagles won two events apiece. They are sophomores Carlie Collier of Dunning, who swept the women’s 60 and 200-meter dashes, and Morgan Fawver of McCook, who won the men’s 60 dash and long jump.

Collier’s winning time of 7.97 seconds in the 60 is her personal best. That’s significant since she was unable to compete last year because of an injury. She won the 200 Saturday in 26.47, two-tenth of a second ahead of the second-place time.

Fawver won the men’s 60 in 6.88 seconds and went 22-3 ½ to win the long jump. He was voted the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Male Freshman of the year at the conclusion of the 2021 indoor season after placing second in the 60, third in the 200 and fifth in the long jump at the conference meet.

Other event winners among the Chadron State men were sophomore Logan Peila of Miles City, Mont., 200 meters; Greg Logsdon of Yoder, Wyo., 400; Reid Spady of Oshkosh, shot put; and Derrrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., triple jump.

Peila also was the runner-up in the 60 high hurdles, while Logsdon was just a fraction of an inch behind Peila in the 200, and won the 400 by 2 ½ seconds.

Spady’s winning shot put exceeded his best of a year ago, when he was a freshman, by 18 inches.

The Eagles dominated the long and triple jumps. Seniors Brock Voth of Berthoud, Colo., and Joss Linse of Plattsmouth, Neb., placed second and third, respectively, in both of those events behind only Fawver and Nwagwu.

Nwagwu triple jumped 47-8 ½.

CSC’s Alec Penfield of Lusk, Wyo., cleared 6-4 ¼ while placing second in the high jump.

Another high jumper from Lusk, senior Miranda Gilkey, cleared 5-3 ½ to win the women’s event at the season-opener. Three younger teammates shared second by going over 5-1 ¼.

The Lady Eagles’ other event winner was freshman Danae Rader, graduate of Doniphan-Trumbull High in eastern Nebraska. She won the 60 high hurdles in 9.58 seconds. Another promising newcomer, Caydince Groth of Cheyenne, Wyo., third in both the 60 and 200 dashes.

A much larger contingent of Eagles will compete at South Dakota State University this coming Saturday, CSC Coach Riley Northrup said. The Eagles will host their annual Don Holst Open Meet the following Saturday, Jan. 29.

CSC’s men’s placings:

60 meters—1, Morgan Fawver 6.86.

200—1, Logan Peila, 23.53; 2, Greg Logsdon, 23.56.

400—1, Greg Logsdon, 51.21.

800—2, Harley Rhoades, 2:04.96; 3, Steven Hinze, 2:12.67.

Mile—4, Rhett McMasters, 5, 4:51.85; 5, Trevor Eisenbaum, 5:10.46.

60 hurdles—2, Logan Peila, 8.93; 3, Harley Rhoades, 9:38.

Shot put—1, Reid Spady, 48-2 ¾.

Weight throw—3, Reid Spady, 50-2 ¾; 5, Chris Jennings, 46-9.

Long jump—1, Morgan Fawver, 22-3 ½; 2, Brock Voth, 21-7 ½; 3, Joss Linse, 20-3 ½.

Triple jump—1, Derrick Nwagwu, 47-8 ½; 2. Brock Voth, 46- ½; 3, Joss Linse, 44-11.

High jump—2, Alec Penfield, 6-4 ½; 3, Connor McCracken, 6- ½.

CSC women’s placings:

60 meters—1, Carlie Collier, 7.97; 3, Caydince Groth, 8.24; 4, Michaela Hill, 8.33.

200—1, Carlie Collier, 26.47; 3, Caydince Groth, 26.95; 4, Danae Rader, 27.43; 5, Michaela Hill, 27.79.

60 hurdles—1, Danae Rader, 9.58; 2, Julieanne Thomsen, 9.68; 4, Hannah Christie, 10.87.

Weight throw—4, Courtney Smith, 50-4 ¾; 6, Madyson Schliep, 47- ¾.

High jump—1, Miranda Gilkey, 5-3 ¼; 2-4 tie, Hunter Wiebelhaus, Jourdaine Cerenil and Destiny Pelton, all 5-1 ¼; 5. Hannah Christie, 4-11 ½.

