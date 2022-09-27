Eagles win 5th straight RMAC match

The Chadron State College volleyball team stretched its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference winning streak to five matches last weekend at home, and is now tied for third in the league standings at 5-1. The Eagles are 7-8 overall, after going 2-7 in non-conference action.

The Eagles have not finished RMAC play with a winning record since 2002, when they were 10-9. But the fast start at the top end of this year’s schedule gives hope that they can achieve that this season.

This past weekend while playing in the Chicoine Center, Coach Jennifer Stadler’s team edged Fort Lewis in five sets on Friday night, then stopped Western Colorado in three on Saturday night. The latter win helped Chadron State even the score with the Mountaineers, whose football team had won over CSC 56-28 earlier in the day at Gunnison.

The first three sets Friday night were decided by 25-23 scores. CSC won the first two and Fort Lewis the third. The Skyhawks also took the fourth 25-22, before the Eagles won the fifth by a lopsided 15-4 tally after jumping out to an 11-1 lead.

Outstanding blocking was the Eagles’ key to victory. Sophomore Aiyana Fujiyama set the pace at the net with 12 total blocks, 11 of them assisted. Both Lexi Hurtado and Bella Adams participated in six blocks and Amber Harvey helped five times.

Rylee Greiman set the pace in kills with 15 while both Adams and Mayson Fago has 11. Both Fago and Breshawna Kelly came up with 16 digs; Greiman had 14. Kiera Alfred had three ace serves and Abby Schaefer two. Kelly was credited with 29 ace sets.

Saturday night’s match was much shorter. The Eagles dispatched Western Colorado by scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-21. Adams, a 6-foot freshman from Pueblo, was the only player on either team to reach double digits in kills. She had 10 and only one hitting error in 18 attempts for a .500 hitting percentage.

Hurtado added eight kills and Fago seven. Both had just one hitting infraction. Kelly handed out 16 assists. Kiley West had 10 assists and four ace serves. Alfred was the dig leader with 14. Fujiyama was in on five blocks and Harvey four.

On Tuesday night, the Eagles hosted a team from a long way from Chadron. Texas A&M-Kingsville invaded the Chicoine Center and won the match 25-23, 25-15, 25-18.

Madelyn Wallace, a 5-10 freshman, was the Javelinas’ pacesetter at the net with 12 kills and no hitting miscues. Two teammates combined for 17 kills. No one for CSC had more than six. The Eagles’ Schaefer had a match-high 16 digs.

The city of Kingsville is located at the southern tip of Texas. The Javelins’ visit to Chadron was part of a flying 3,000-mile round trip. They played at Western New Mexico in Silver City on Saturday, Sept. 17, were the Eagles’ guests on Tuesday the 20th and had a match at home on Thursday night.

Stadler said she received a call from the Kingsville coach several months ago, asking if she could bring her team to Chadron. “Certainly” was the answer. An employee at the Chadron Airport said no large planes landed there early last week. So the Texan team apparently flew from Silver City to Rapid City and bussed to Chadron, adding 200 more miles to the excursion.

The Eagles will be on the road this weekend, all by bus. They will play at New Mexico Highlands on Friday night and at Adams State on Saturday afternoon.

CSC defeated the Highlands Cowgirls in Chadron on Sept. 10 to launch its five-match RMAC winning streak, after losing to the Adams State in the conference-opener the previous night. That’s the only match the Grizzlies have won in six conference starts this fall. Highlands began this week 0-6.

Chadron State will have a steady diet of Denver-area teams beginning on Friday, Oct. 7, when Metro State, now 6-0 in the RMAC and 13-1 overall, visits, followed by Colorado Christian, 4-2, 9-6.